Bank of India celebrates 78th Independence Day

Mumbai, August 16, 2024: Amidst the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 announced as the theme for this year, Bank of India marked the 78th Independence Day with customary enthusiasm, grandeur, and joy in the forecourt of the Bank, at Head Office on 15th August 2024. Independence Day celebrations started with hoisting of National Flag by Shri M Karthikeyan, Executive Director of the Bank. Shri P. R. Rajagopal, Shri Subrat Kumar, Shri Rajiv Mishra, and all the Chief General Managers, General Managers, staff from Head Office along with their family members were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shri M Karthikeyan, Executive Director of the Bank, honored the freedom fighters, noting that their bravery and foresight continues to motivate us to aim high and strive for a prosperous future of our cherished nation. He briefed about the campaign “Viksit Bharat @ 2047” launched by the Hon’able Prime Minister. He applauded the wholehearted participation of the staff all across the country in Zones/ Branches/ Offices in their endeavour in nation building. As part of the celebrations, children of the staff and the security personnel were felicitated for their dedicated service. In his concluding remarks, Shri Karthikeyan urged all staff members to work together, as the Bank of India family, and to pledge to contribute wholeheartedly to the growth and prosperity of our great Nation.