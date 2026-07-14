Baroda BNP Paribas debuts NFO of thematic Services Fund to capitalise on India’s booming services economy

Mumbai, July 14: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has launched the Baroda BNP Paribas Services Fund, an open-ended thematic equity scheme that aims to help investors participate in the long-term growth of India’s rapidly expanding services economy.

The New Fund Offer opens on July 14, 2026, and closes on July 28, 2026. During the NFO period, investors can subscribe to units of the scheme at the face value of Rs 10 each.

A fund aligned with India’s structural growth story

India’s services sector has emerged as the country’s largest engine of economic growth, consistently outperforming both manufacturing and agriculture in its contribution to Gross Value Added . “Driven by digitalisation, rising disposable incomes, financial inclusion, healthcare demand and expanding consumer spending, the services economy is expected to remain a key pillar of India’s long-term growth,” said Sanjay Grover, Managing Director, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management .

The launch of the Baroda BNP Paribas Services Fund is also aligned with the Union Budget 2026–27, which outlines an ambitious vision of positioning India as a global services powerhouse with a 10% share of global services exports by 2047.

“India’s digital transformation is creating a multi-decade opportunity for service-oriented businesses. Massive internet adoption has made India one of the world’s largest connected populations. This digital infrastructure is enabling the next phase of service-sector growth,” added Mr. Grover.

Diversified exposure across India’s services economy

Unlike a single-sector fund, the Baroda BNP Paribas Services Fund will invest across multiple service-oriented industries, creating a diversified portfolio positioned to benefit from India’s evolving economy.

The fund’s investment universe includes approximately 195 service-sector companies within the Nifty 500 Index, spanning large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

Key sectors include:

Banking and Financial Services

Information Technology and IT-enabled Services

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Diversified Retail

E-commerce

Digital infrastructure and other service-oriented businesses

The investment strategy seeks to identify companies with durable business models, scalable growth opportunities and strong earnings potential across market cycles.

Capturing the next phase of India’s economic growth

Explaining the investment opportunity, Rohan Korde, Fund Manager of the proposed scheme, said,

“Even in a growing economy like India, a services fund focuses on historically high-growth sectors such as Banking & Financial Services (BFSI), IT, Healthcare and Digital Infrastructure. These sectors typically see profit pools and GDP contributions compound rapidly as per capita income rises, thereby outperforming the traditional manufacturing and non-service sectors.”

Designed for long-term investors

The Baroda BNP Paribas Services Fund is intended for investors with an investment horizon of more than three years who are seeking to participate in India’s structural growth story through a professionally managed thematic portfolio.