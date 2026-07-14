Google Deepens AI Push in India with New Tools and Strategic Partnerships

New Delhi, July 14: Google has announced a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools and strategic partnerships to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across India, reinforcing its commitment to the country’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem.

The technology giant said the new initiatives are aimed at empowering developers, startups, businesses, researchers, and students with advanced AI capabilities. The partnerships will focus on expanding access to AI technologies, promoting responsible AI development, and supporting the creation of innovative solutions for real-world challenges.

Google noted that the initiatives will help strengthen AI applications across key sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services, and public administration, enabling organisations to improve productivity and deliver better digital services.

The company also plans to work closely with industry partners, academic institutions, and the startup ecosystem to enhance AI research, encourage skill development, and prepare a future-ready workforce equipped with emerging technologies.

The latest announcements underscore Google’s long-term commitment to India’s digital transformation and are expected to boost innovation, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and developers, and further position India as a leading global hub for artificial intelligence.