BayPine Expands Team with Industry Veteran Amy Harsch Joining Firm as Partner

BOSTON, October 07, 2025 — BayPine LP (“BayPine”), a private investment firm that drives digital transformation in market leading businesses, today announced that Amy Harsch has joined the firm as Partner, Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Harsch will oversee BayPine’s fundraising and investor engagement strategy, cultivating long-term partnerships with current and prospective clients globally. Ms. Harsch is based in New York and works alongside Partner Migo Terjanian.

Ms. Harsch brings more than two decades of experience across capital formation and investor relations to BayPine. She joins the firm after more than 15 years at American Securities, where she was a Managing Director and led its fundraising, investor relations, marketing, and public relations activities, successfully spearheading multiple fundraises.

“Amy has spent her career helping private equity firms build durable capital bases by serving as a trusted, value-added partner to allocators globally,” said Anjan Mukherjee, Managing Partner of BayPine. “She possesses a deep network, highly respected reputation among the investment community, and strong understanding of the varying needs and objectives of investors. Moreover, she has demonstrated a unique ability to communicate a firm’s vision and approach in ways that resonate with multiple stakeholders. Amy’s leadership will be invaluable as BayPine continues to scale and advance our mission of serving as the go-to private equity platform for investors and companies alike navigating a digital-first future.”

“I have long admired BayPine for the quality of its people and the foresight of its investment thesis,” said Ms. Harsch. “The team identified a clear market opportunity – to help businesses in traditional sectors realize their full potential through digital transformation – and created a private equity firm purpose-built for today’s increasingly data-driven economy. I look forward to introducing this differentiated strategy to new investors worldwide, deepening the firm’s relationships with its existing partners, and contributing to BayPine’s next chapter of growth.”

Prior to joining American Securities, Ms. Harsch was a Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Rhône. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Credit Suisse in the Private Fund Group, TD Capital Communications Partners, and Deutsche Bank in Investment Banking. Ms. Harsch holds a BA from Yale University. She serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees of Rippowam Cisqua School, and was formerly a Trustee of Deerfield Academy.