Affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners Provide Growth Investment to EventLink Group

DALLAS, October 07, 2025 — An affiliate of Paceline Equity Partners, LLC (“Paceline”), a Dallas-based private equity manager, today announced that it has made a significant equity investment in EventLink Group (“EventLink”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of experiential marketing services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, EventLink is focused on planning, executing and measuring high-value and highly complex events for major brands and their agency partners. EventLink’s management team has served a blue-chip client base for over three decades, encompassing Fortune 500 and other enterprise clients across the automotive, government, adult beverage, sports & entertainment and healthcare sectors. EventLink’s management team will remain in place and continue to lead the business.

“EventLink is an established leader in an attractive event marketing sector,” said Sam Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Paceline. “The Company’s expanding capabilities in immersive experiences make it a highly compelling platform poised for long-term success, especially in today’s world with so much digital noise. We are excited to partner with the experienced EventLink team to accelerate growth, deepen client relationships, and continue building on the Company’s momentum in the experiential services space.”

Leigh Sansone, Chief Investment Officer of Paceline, added “EventLink is a market leader with an exceptional management team offering truly differentiated services for delivering meaningful brand events. We look forward to supporting the business through its next phase of growth and identifying opportunities on which to expand its national footprint and further differentiate its unique offerings.”