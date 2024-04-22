National, 22 nd April 2024: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrating the visionary entrepreneurs and the exceptional efforts of impact makers in the city. The event aimed to recognize and commend businesses known for their pioneering approach and incredible contributions to the society across various sectors. Sponsored by India Daily Live news channel, the event unfolded on April 18th, 2024, at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place Delhi. The awards drew a distinguished gathering of luminaries from diverse sectors who felicitated the deserving winners with the prestigious BIG Impact trophy.

The capital city of Delhi, renowned as the land of historical leaders, resonates with inspiring tales at every turn. Embracing this legacy, the city fosters a fertile ground for creative thinkers and thriving businesses, who have diligently carved a remarkable path and motivated many through their tireless efforts and steadfast commitment. These awards underscored the transformative influence of innovation and perseverance, spanning diverse sectors including Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle and beyond. The event was elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities, such as renowned educator, business consultant and author, Mr. Shiv Khera, popular actress Adah Sharma and the creator of India’s first poetry band, TheInkBandOnline, Mr. Irshad Kamil.