Big Picture Ranch Announces Ambitious 100 Million Acres Pledge to Restore U.S. Farmland by 2030

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, 25th October 2024 Big Picture Ranch, the production company co-founded by filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell, known for their work in environmental activism and sustainability-focused documentaries including “Kiss The Ground,” and “Common Ground,” announce the launch of the 100 Million Acres Pledge, an ambitious movement to regenerate 100 million acres of U.S. farmland by 2030. To support this mission, Big Picture Ranch is hoping to use this initiative as a driver to inspire farms, companies, consumers, and communities to take action and help transition the nation’s agricultural systems to regenerative practices.

Through a broad coalition of partners, including founding pledge member Maker’s Mark, this initiative serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities across the country. The 100 Million Acres Pledge encourages brands, farmers, and individuals to commit to transitioning 10% of U.S.-sourced acreage into certified regenerative systems by 2030, contributing to healthier soils, more resilient ecosystems, and a sustainable future.

“We are actively working towards our goal of regenerating 100 million acres — about 10 percent of U.S. farmland — and we’re already making significant strides. Our long-term vision is to expand this globally, with the aim of regenerating one billion acres, or 10 percent of all land managed by humans,” said filmmaker Josh Tickell. “This initiative is about empowering people everywhere to participate in regenerating our farmlands, starting with schools, farms, and community groups,” said filmmaker Rebecca Harrell Tickell. “Together, we can reach the 100 million-acre goal and transform our food systems for the better.”

Initial brand partners of the campaign include: Alec’s Ice Cream, Ancient Nutrition, Applegate, Cheddies, Conservation Resources, Lil Bucks, Makers Mark, New Barn Organics, Oatman Farms, Onda, Outerknown, Pacha, Quinn, and Serenity Kids.

The campaign is working with a number of regenerative certifiers, including: Regenefied, Land to Market, Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC), Soil & Climate Initiative (SCI), Demeter Biodynamic Certified, Certified Regenerative by AGW, Real Organic Project, Responsible Wool Standard Certified, and Climate Beneficial.

Big Picture Ranch is actively seeking visionary partners and brands to join the 100 Million Acres campaign. By aligning with this movement, partners have the opportunity to be at the forefront of a transformative effort to heal the planet, promote sustainability, and create a lasting impact on future generations. Together, the campaign aims to drive a nationwide shift towards regenerative practices that not only restore the land but also combat climate change and foster a more resilient agricultural system.

“Maker’s Mark is proud to partner with the 100 Million Acres initiative and help build a future where regenerative farming becomes the standard,” said Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker at Maker’s Mark. “This movement aligns with our long-standing commitment to land stewardship, and we hope to inspire other brands to join this revolutionary effort.”

Actor and environmental advocate Ian Somerhalder is closely involved with Big Picture Ranch and this initiative. He serves as an executive producer on some of the company’s projects, including Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, as well as future feature projects. These documentaries focus on regenerative agriculture and climate solutions. His involvement aligns with his long-standing environmental efforts and his commitment to promoting sustainable practices through storytelling and media “The 100 Million Acres Pledge is not just about farming—it’s about protecting our planet and securing the future of our food system,” said campaign ambassador Ian Somerhalder.