BigMuscles powers up the idea of ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’ with Nora Fatehi

India’s pioneering nutraceutical and fitness supplement brand BigMuscles Nutrition has named Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi as its new brand ambassador. A fitness & fashion icon for many, Nora’s onboarding was announced alongside the launch of a campaign titled ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’, which encourages everyone to chase their fitness goals through an intense physical workout routine. A music video, directed by ace Filmmaker-Director Farah Khan, has also been released as part of the campaign, wherein Nora can be seen hustling it out in a gym, showcasing the efforts that go behind her effortless on-screen persona. Both BigMuscles and Nora embody the belief to prioritize one’s personal health and fitness to emerge as winner, and this makes the collaboration a natural unison.

“Nora Fatehi is one of the most iconic figures in the Indian entertainment industry, who personifies individual fitness while inspiring millions to chase their health and fitness goals. We are elated that along with cricketing icon Hardik Pandya, multi-talented Nora Fatehi is endorsing BigMuscles’ mission of aiding the nutritional needs of fitness enthusiasts across the country. Nora as our new brand face perfectly syncs with our ethos of supporting individuals who strive to achieve remarkable fitness growth. The ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’ campaign further aims at conveying a message that nothing can be achieved without hard work,” said BigMuscles Nutrition Founder Suhel Vats while sharing his thoughts on the development.

Nora too echoed the sentiments saying, “BigMuscles has over the decades emerged as the biggest powerhouse in the fitness and wellness domain, and I am really excited to be a part of their inspiring journey. Fitness and hard work have been the basic principles of my life and this association gives me an opportunity to amplify the message of ‘Hustle Banaye Muscles’ to all my fans and the ever-growing fitness enthusiast community. I am hopeful that this fruitful partnership would go a long way.”

The Farah Khan-directed 1-minute video, featuring Nora and released as part of the association, has been creatively designed by Ogilvy India. It promotes BigMuscles’ flagship product Premium Gold Whey Protein, which comprises ProHydrolase Enzyme and provides 25 gram protein, 11 gram amino acid and zero sugar in every scoop for faster muscle building. The announcement comes less than a year after BigMuscles Nutrition signed star cricketer Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador for its wide array of nutritional supplements. Notably, BigMuscles has swiftly evolved as the favorite nutritional supplement partner for several big-league celebrities, such as the likes of Ranveer Singh, Dino Morea and Prateek Babbar, among others.