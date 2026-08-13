BikeWo Signs MoU with Hala Mobility for EV Fleet Deployment; Envisions 10,000-Vehicle Scale-Up Over Three Years

Aug13: BikeWo Green Tech Limited has signed a MoU with Hala Mobility to explore the deployment and management of electric vehicle fleets, with a proposed Phase I deployment of approximately 1,000 electric vehicles and a strategic intent to scale the deployment to approximately 10,000 vehicles over the next three years.

The collaboration brings together BikeWo’s growing capabilities across electric mobility and fleet operations with Hala Mobility’s participation in the mobility ecosystem. The proposed initial deployment is intended to provide a foundation for developing a scalable EV fleet operating model, with the companies evaluating further expansion based on operational performance, commercial viability and market requirements.

Under the first phase, the companies will work towards establishing the framework for EV deployment, fleet utilisation, vehicle management and related operational requirements. Insights from the initial deployment are expected to help determine the scope and pace of subsequent expansion.

The Parties envisage the potential to scale the deployment to approximately 10,000 electric vehicles over the next three years, depending on the outcome of the initial phase and the commercial and operational arrangements mutually agreed upon by both companies. As the partnership evolves, BikeWo and Hala Mobility may also assess opportunities to expand into new geographies, vehicle segments and customer categories.

Beyond fleet deployment, BikeWo and Hala Mobility intend to explore opportunities across the wider EV ecosystem, including vehicle leasing, fleet management, charging infrastructure, energy solutions, technology platforms, maintenance and servicing, enterprise mobility and logistics applications.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Hiten Pal Saklani, Chief Executive Officer of BikeWo Green Tech Limited, said:

“Electric fleet adoption is increasingly moving towards models that require not only vehicles, but also strong capabilities in deployment, utilisation, maintenance, technology and fleet management. Our collaboration with Hala Mobility is aimed at building these capabilities through an operating model that can be tested at scale. Starting with approximately 1,000 vehicles gives us an opportunity to establish the foundation, while the proposed roadmap towards around 10,000 vehicles over three years reflects the potential we see in this partnership.”

The collaboration is part of BikeWo’s broader strategy to build an integrated mobility and logistics platform. The Company is developing capabilities across EV deployment, fleet operations, vehicle leasing, servicing and maintenance, energy infrastructure, logistics and technology-enabled mobility solutions, while also pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand its presence across the mobility value chain.

The MoU is non-binding, and the proposed vehicle deployments are indicative business objectives. Any specific deployment, commercial commitment or scale–up will be subject to mutually agreed definitive agreements, applicable approvals and other customary conditions.