BirlaNu’s first AI-driven brand film ‘Every Home is a Castle’ reimagines the meaning of dream homes

New Delhi, Dec 09th: BirlaNu, part of the multi-billion-dollar CKA Birla Group, has launched its new master brand film titled ‘Every Home is a Castle’. As BirlaNu’s first AI-driven brand film, the launch marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to adopting next-generation technology for more effective and immersive communication.

The film reinforces an idea central to BirlaNu’s philosophy: that every home, regardless of its size, holds the same pride, meaning and emotional value as a castle. By leveraging AI-led storytelling, the brand brings this sentiment to life in a visually rich, contemporary format that reflects its forward-looking approach.

Conceived under the creative supervision of DDB Mudra and produced by EIPI Media, the film explores the role BirlaNu plays in enabling people turn their houses into milestones of belonging and security. It builds on the ongoing “Build Your World” thematic campaign, underlining BirlaNu’s position as a trusted partner in construction, from foundation to finish.

Speaking at the launch, Akshat Seth, Managing Director & CEO, BirlaNu, said, “This film reflects the core values of BirlaNu – trust, aspiration and the belief that a home is built with emotion as much as with materials. For families, homes are achievements that hold meaning and memories. Through this brand expression, we want to remind our stakeholders that BirlaNu builds every stage of that journey, ensuring structures that endure and stories that last.”

With ‘Every Home is a Castle’, the BirlaNu brand story comes even closer to everyday life. Its portfolio — spanning pipes, construction chemicals, putty, walls, roofs and floors — shapes the homes people dream of, combining reliability and sustainability with the aspirations of families everywhere. The film is a natural extension of the brand’s mission to engineer peace of mind and empower future-ready living.

The AI-based production can be viewed on the BirlaNu Youtube channel. With this launch, BirlaNu strengthens its vision of being more than a building materials company — positioning itself as a partner in shaping spaces that are secure, sustainable and deeply personal.