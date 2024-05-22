Mumbai/Goa, May 22, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Maharatna and India’s second-largest government-owned downstream oil producer, proudly announces the inauguration of state-of-the-art hydrant facilities at the newly established Manohar International Airport in north Goa.

Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing) BPCL, inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Shri Kanwarbir Singh Kalra (Deputy CEO, GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL).and other senior leadership from BPCL and GGIAL.

The introduction of the advanced hydrant facility is a strategic move by BPCL to cater to the rapidly growing refueling demands of the new greenfield airport. Manohar International Airport is a crucial addition to Goa’s aviation landscape, supplementing the existing Naval airport in Dabolim, which has faced constraints due to limited operational hours for civil aircraft. With the start of operations at Manohar International Airport, the combined traffic at both airports has increased.

Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), BPCL, said “The inauguration of these state-of-the-art hydrant facilities at Manohar International Airport marks a significant step in BPCL’s journey to enhance aviation infrastructure in India. This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the growing refueling demands and ensuring seamless operations. BPCL remains committed to pioneering advancements that support the robust growth of the aviation sector, reinforcing our dedication to efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction.”

Spanning across 6 acres of land, the hydrant fuel farm boasts a storage capacity of 8,270 KL. The hydrant system comprises an intricate network of underground pipelines connecting seamlessly to the airport’s 13 aircraft parking bays. The entire operation is meticulously managed through a fully automated console, ensuring efficiency and safety in fuel distribution.

In addition to the inauguration at MOPA, Aviation Fuelling Stations were virtually unveiled at nine other airports, bringing the total count of BPCL-operated facilities to an impressive 75 airports nationwide.

This expansion comes at a time when India’s domestic air passenger traffic is on a steady rise. Recent statistics indicate that India witnessed approximately 15.4 crore domestic air passengers during the fiscal year 2023-24, signifying a notable resurgence in air travel.