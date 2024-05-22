India 22nd May 2024: MSys Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation and software product engineering services, today announced the appointments of Sreenivasan Pylore as Vice President, Global Sales – Digital Business, Bharathan Prahalad as Vice President, Human Resources, and Sandesh Pawar as Vice President, Digital Engineering. These strategic leadership hires underscore MSys’ commitment to building a customer-centric ecosystem and fostering a thriving environment for its tech-savvy engineers.

“We believe happy engineers create great innovative products and service. This philosophy has been core to our success, and we are constantly striving to strike the right balance between customer satisfaction and employee engagement. The appointments of Prahalad, Sreenivasan and Sandesh strengthen our leadership team and allow us to further cultivate a culture of innovation and continuous learning. Together, they will play a vital role in further strengthening the bridge between our talented workforce and our valued customers,” said Sanjay Sehgal, Founder and CEO of MSys Technologies.

Sreenivasan Pylore brings over 26 years of IT and digital solutions expertise to MSys. With a strong background in assisting Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Sreenivasan has been instrumental in managing, transforming, and expanding businesses through tailored IT and Digital Solutions. His diverse experience across industry verticals such as Manufacturing, CPG, Retail, Energy and Utilities, and Fintech, positions MSys to further its commitment to customer-centric digital sales strategies.

Sreenivasan stated, “MSys’ culture of mutual respect, people focus, and positive energy is truly inspiring. Their ambitious goal of reaching $100 million in the next two years is exactly where my decades of experience can make a significant impact. I am particularly excited by the challenge of expanding MSys into new geographies and markets, leveraging their world-class capabilities during this period of explosive digital adoption. In fact, MSys has a proven track record of solving complex technical challenges saving customers’ businesses in the process. My vision is for MSys to become a trusted advisor and leading IT & Digital Solutions provider, empowering customers to run, transform, and grow their businesses.”

Bharathan Prahalad, a thought leader and HR change agent with over 25 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise in building and managing high-performing teams to MSys. He has a proven track record in talent acquisition, talent management, and organizational transformation. His focus has been on driving strategic initiatives across these areas crucial in attracting and retaining top tech talent.

Bharathan expressed, “I’m thrilled to be part of a growing organization like MSys! Great companies are built by great teams, and that is where my focus lies. My vision for our people is simple: build a Star Team, not just a team with stars. We will create an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. Imagine passionate collaboration, learning from each other, and winning together – that is the recipe for a true ‘Thank God it’s Monday!’ culture at MSys!”

Sandesh Pawar is a strategic leader with over 23 years of experience in global program delivery and digital transformation leadership. Sandesh is a specialist in life insurance, and banking client engagements, with a proven track record of successfully managing complex, large-scale programs and driving business solutions. His expertise extends to leading multi-vendor, multi-geography project teams and delivering end-to-end solutions across various domains.

Sandesh emphasized, “I am excited to lead our digital delivery teams in crafting innovative solutions that not only exceed client expectations but also drive sustainable business growth. My focus is on strategic leadership, fostering strong client relationships, operational excellence, and empowering our talented teams to continuously learn and collaborate. Together, we will solidify MSys Technologies’ position at the forefront of digital transformation.”