Brits are booking staycations for better sleep, not just hot tubs, new data reveals

Searches for ‘best UK staycation’ are up by +55% in the past three months1. When it comes to booking, it turns out holidaymakers aren’t chasing luxury add-ons like hot tubs and saunas first, they’re looking for something far simpler: a good night’s sleep.[MM1]

New survey data from Tapi Carpets & Floors has revealed that comfort is the key factor driving holiday home bookings, with over 1 in 3 (37%) saying a comfortable bed and quality bedding is the most important feature when choosing a holiday cottage. The findings suggest that while spa-style amenities remain desirable, travellers are increasingly prioritising stays where relaxation starts from the basics that create the ultimate reset.

Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors, has teamed up with experienced holiday property hosts Abi Hookway and Harry Tomkinson to share their tips for creating comfort-first interiors that help guests switch off and keep bookings high.

Comfortable beds are the new luxury

While spa-style getaways continue to rise in popularity, Tapi’s data shows that the biggest driver of bookings is still comfort, with sleep quality emerging as the ultimate dealbreaker.

Alongside the 37% who rank comfortable beds as their top priority, 1 in 6 (17%) say good natural light influences their decision, which helps to reset our body clocks, rising to 21% among Gen Z and Millennials. These results reflect a growing shift towards ‘restorative’ holidays, where guests want spaces that feel thoughtfully designed for comfort and a reset.

Property expert Abi Hookway explains: “One of the biggest things that drives bookings is staging and presentation. It’s often overlooked, but how your property looks and feels in photos and in person directly impacts how often people book. The right staging and setup, such as plumped pillows and layered blankets, can turn an ordinary space into a high-performing holiday let.”

Johanna adds, “Guests are becoming more selective, and comfort is the thing that stays with them most. A hot tub might catch their attention, but if the bed isn’t comfortable or the home doesn’t feel warm and relaxing, it impacts reviews and repeat bookings. The most successful holiday homes are the ones that feel restorative, not just stylish.”

Cosy is in demand

The research suggests many holidaymakers are drawn to cottages that feel snug and characterful but achieving that look can be tricky. Almost 1 in 3 (31%) admit they struggle to create a cosy space without it becoming cluttered, while 1 in 5 (21%) want guidance on how to balance modern and traditional furnishings.

For property owners, this presents an opportunity: small, strategic design upgrades can help create the ‘cosy cottage’ feel guests are searching for, without major renovations.

Johanna says, “Cosy doesn’t have to mean cluttered. The easiest way to create warmth is through texture, flooring, soft furnishings and layered materials. Swapping worn carpets, adding a thick rug, or choosing a warmer-toned floor can instantly shift the atmosphere of a room and make it feel more inviting.

The key is balance, mixing modern finishes with traditional details (like timber, panelling or period features) keeps the space feeling characterful without looking dated. To stop the room feeling overcrowded, focus on smart storage solutions and choose a few well-placed statement pieces rather than lots of smaller accessories, so the space stays calm, and cosy.”

Traditional features boost bookings

Beyond comfort, travellers are also drawn to spaces that feel authentic. The new data from Tapi shows that 1 in 7 say traditional cottage features, such as log burners, wood fires and exposed beams, make them more likely to book a holiday home.

“We’re seeing a continued shift toward more privacy and meaningful stays. Travel is becoming less about ticking off destinations and more about how a place makes you feel while you’re there,” says Harry.

This highlights the appeal of heritage-inspired interiors and rustic charm, especially during colder months and shoulder seasons when guests want warmth and atmosphere.

Johanna explains, “Traditional features create an emotional response. Even if guests don’t have a log burner at home, they associate it with relaxation. For hosts, leaning into those traditional elements through natural materials, warm-toned flooring and soft textures is one of the easiest ways to make a property feel more premium.”

Flooring is the comfort upgrade that guests notice first

For holiday homeowners looking to improve comfort without costly renovations, the findings highlight flooring as one of the most effective upgrades to transform how a space feels and how it performs in listing photos.

Soft flooring options can instantly create warmth and reduce noise, particularly in bedrooms and lounge spaces, while hardwearing flooring in kitchens and entrances supports practicality for high footfall stays. Johanna says, “Flooring plays a powerful role in the first impression of a holiday home. Soft carpets in bedrooms instantly feel warm and relaxing underfoot, while natural wood tones in living areas bring character.”