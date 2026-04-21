Kansas City Launches First Child Care Program for First Responders

Tri-Share pilot program receives $6 million to make child care more accessible and affordable.

(St. Louis, Mo., April 21, 2026) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) has been selected by the City of Kansas City and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to launch the city’s first Tri-Share Child Care pilot program designed specifically to support first responders.

The $6 million initiative, funded by House Bill 2 in the Missouri Legislature and a match from the City of Kansas City, will make it easier for first responders to access and afford quality child care. The Tri-Share model divides the cost of child care among the employer, the employee, and the state—easing the financial burden on working families while helping to retain essential workers.

CCAMO anticipates serving up to 500 children of first responders – including police, fire, 911 dispatch, and aviation police personnel – with enrollment offered on a first-come, first served basis through April 30, 2026. Eligible first responders can access a digital application here.

Modeled after Missouri’s Child Care Works initiative, the pilot aligns with statewide goals to strengthen workforce participation and promote child care affordability. CCAMO serves as the third-party program administrator, using the TOOTRiS technology platform to manage eligibility, enrollment, payments, and reporting.

“Our first responders serve our community at all hours, often balancing demanding schedules with family responsibilities,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw. “This program helps remove one of the biggest barriers they face by making child care more accessible and affordable. It is about supporting families so they can continue showing up for Kansas City.”

“First responders are the backbone of community safety, often working long and unpredictable hours,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “This program gives them the reliable and affordable child care they need to stay focused on protecting others.”