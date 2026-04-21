Loopio Becomes the First Response Management Provider to Launch a Microsoft 365 Copilot Agent

New integration brings trusted Loopio content into the flow of work across Microsoft 365

TORONTO–Loopio, the leading response management platform trusted by enterprises, announced today its release of the Loopio Copilot Agent for Microsoft 365, the first of its kind from any RFP software provider.

The Loopio Copilot Agent brings approved, trusted content from Loopio directly into the Microsoft 365 applications teams use every day, helping proposal and sales teams work faster without leaving their existing workflows. This is especially crucial at a time when RFPs account for 40% of company revenue, raising the stakes for every response.

With the Loopio Copilot Agent, users can search, summarize and transform proposal answers and sales responses in real time across Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook and OneNote.

“Loopio is building the transformative intelligence layer for revenue responses. As the first, and only, solution integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot, we’re bringing trusted response knowledge directly into the modern AI workspace,” explains Eugene Ho, Chief Product Officer at Loopio.

“This initial experience unlocks seamless access to the best answers today—and lays the foundation for agent-driven workflows that will transform how teams respond and win.”

Instead of switching between systems to find the right response, teams can access Loopio content in the flow of work, making it easier to maintain consistency, reduce friction and move opportunities forward. They can also add new content to Loopio for their peers to use—creating a powerful feedback loop.

The launch also reflects Loopio’s deepening relationship with Microsoft and its broader strategy to build a connected ecosystem around the tools enterprise teams rely on most. Through the Microsoft Copilot ecosystem, Loopio is extending its response management capabilities into the applications where work already happens, from internal collaboration to customer-facing deliverables.

“Our partnership with Microsoft highlights how Copilot can unlock real productivity gains in day-to-day response workflows,” explains Beth Beese, Director of Partnerships at Loopio. “By using the Loopio Copilot agent, teams can harness AI to streamline complex questionnaires, maintain consistency and focus more time on strategic work. It’s a strong example of how Loopio’s commitment to our partner ecosystem is driving practical, enterprise-ready AI innovation.”