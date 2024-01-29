Budget expectation quote from Mr. Ashish Munjal, CEO & CO-Founder, Sunstone

“As we approach the upcoming Union Budget 2024, education must be a priority as a critical component for the nation’s growth. This is not just about classrooms and textbooks, but about unlocking the potential of our young demographic and building a future-ready India.

Firstly, a substantial increase in funding for the education sector is imperative. With 65% of our population under 35, we have a demographic dividend waiting to be harnessed. Investing in education, from primary to higher levels, equips them with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

There is a need to incentivize the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Increased investment in higher education institutes should be coupled with support for implementing the NEP’s focus on practical learning, critical thinking, and multidisciplinary approaches. This will foster a generation of innovators and problem solvers.

Lower tax slabs on educational products and services can be a game-changer, making quality education more accessible to all. This will encourage students to pursue further with their higher education and upskill themselves in line with industry standard.”