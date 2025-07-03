The Most Popular Ways Americans Try to Hide Online

Americans are actively searching for ways to protect their online privacy. A new study by Webshare analyzed Google search patterns across all 50 states to identify where privacy anxiety runs highest and which protection methods people trust most.

The research examined five key privacy tactics: VPN usage, incognito mode, deleting search history, turning off location tracking, and clearing cookies. Search volumes were normalized per 100,000 residents to reveal true regional patterns.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most privacy-conscious states:

State Population Monthly Privacy Searches Top Privacy Tactic Alaska 744K 126K How to delete search history Wyoming 590K 84K Incognito mode Delaware 1.07M 131K Turn off location tracking Vermont 648K 66K Clear cookies Rhode Island 1.12M 107K VPN South Dakota 931K 84K Incognito mode North Dakota 804K 72K Clear cookies Colorado 6.01M 453K Clear cookies New Hampshire 1.42M 102K Clear cookies Hawaii 1.45M 101K How to delete search history

You can access the complete research findings here.

Alaska ranks first in privacy protection searches across the states. Alaskans focus heavily on deleting search history, with 45,900 monthly searches for this topic out of 126,000. This makes up 36% of all privacy searches in Alaska, compared to 27% nationally.

Wyoming takes second place with residents clearly preferring incognito mode browsing. Roughly 31% of its 83,600 monthly privacy searches focus on incognito mode, well above the national average. At the same time, Wyoming residents show little interest in VPNs, ranking low among all 50 states.

Delaware ranks third with a strong focus on location tracking controls. The state generates 43,900 monthly searches for turning off location services – about a third of its 131,000 total monthly privacy searches. That’s far more than much larger states like Colorado (9,500) or Massachusetts (10,100).

Vermont comes in fourth place, showing the most balanced approach to privacy among the top states. Cookie clearing dominates Vermont’s searches of all privacy activity, with locals showing the least interest in VPN information. Altogether, Vermont residents make 66,000 monthly privacy-related searches.

Rhode Island ranks in fifth place and stands out as America’s VPN hub, with 37,200 monthly VPN searches out of a total of 107,000. When adjusted for population, this exceeds even California’s VPN interest. VPN searches represent 35% of Rhode Island’s privacy search activity, compared to just 8% nationally.

South Dakota ranks sixth. Incognito mode dominates South Dakota’s privacy searches, making up 38% of all privacy activity in the state. The state makes 31,800 monthly incognito searches, which is notable for a population of just 931,000. South Dakota shows very little interest in VPNs, with only 2,200 monthly VPN queries out of the overall 84,000 online privacy searches.

North Dakota takes seventh place, and unlike its southern neighbor, its residents focus on clearing cookies. This tactic makes up 34% of its 72,000 monthly privacy searches. North Dakota also posts 5 times more VPN searches than South Dakota (11,600 vs 2,200), despite having a smaller population.

Colorado ranks eighth overall, driven by high interest in cookie clearing. Out of 453,000 monthly privacy-related searches, nearly half are focused on clearing cookies. In total, Colorado generates 215,300 monthly cookie searches, which is more than most entire regions of the country.

New Hampshire ranks ninth with a strong preference for cookie management. Out of 102,000 monthly privacy-related searches, nearly half focus on clearing cookies, significantly higher than the national average. Like other New England states, VPN usage remains low.

Hawaii completes the top 10 with residents primarily searching for ways to delete search history. This single tactic accounts for 47,900 monthly searches – nearly half of Hawaii’s 101,000 monthly privacy queries. This makes Hawaii the second most search-history-focused state in the top 10, just behind Alaska.

“Digital privacy has become a mainstream concern rather than a niche interest,” says Justas B., Head of Marketing at Webshare. “What’s fascinating is how Americans are choosing accessibility over complexity. Rather than adopting sophisticated privacy tools, most people prefer simple browser-based solutions they can implement immediately. This suggests there’s still significant room for privacy education and better tool design.”