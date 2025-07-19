Buena Vista Creative Acquires D2C Design, Vancouver’s Premier Shopify Plus Partner, to Dominate Direct-to-Consumer Growth Market

Miami, FL, July 19, 2025 –– Digital marketing agency Buena Vista Creative has completed the acquisition of D2C Design, a Vancouver-based Shopify Plus design and development partner. The strategic move strengthens Buena Vista’s position in the competitive direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing space while preserving D2C Design’s established conversion optimization services.

The transaction brings together two agencies with complementary strengths in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape. D2C Design, founded by Benson Sung, has carved out a niche serving mid-market Shopify Plus merchants with its data-informed design approach. The agency will continue operating as an independent subsidiary, maintaining its current leadership and remote-first team structure.

Meeting Market Demands

The acquisition responds to growing needs among DTC brands facing rising customer acquisition costs and shrinking margins. According to recent industry data, the Shopify Plus platform now powers 29,089 stores globally, representing a 14% year-over-year growth. This expansion has created increased demand for specialized services that can demonstrably improve conversion metrics.

“DTC brands today need partners who understand both the technical and creative aspects of digital storefronts,” said Dan Arriola, owner of Buena Vista Creative. “D2C Design’s track record with Shopify merchants perfectly complements our full-funnel marketing capabilities.”

D2C Design’s methodology has delivered measurable results for clients, including:

– Average conversion rate increases of 2-3%

– Revenue growth up to 83% through product page optimizations

– Customer acquisition cost reductions of approximately 40%

Operational Synergies

Under the agreement, D2C Design will retain its brand identity and operational autonomy while gaining access to Buena Vista’s broader resources. Founder Benson Sung will remain overseeing the agency’s continued growth.

“This partnership allows us to maintain our focused approach while scaling our impact. Buena Vista’s infrastructure and market reach will help us serve more merchants facing conversion challenges” Sung noted.

The combined organization plans to develop integrated service offerings while preserving each agency’s distinct strengths. Initial integration efforts will focus on shared technology platforms and cross-training opportunities, with client teams remaining unchanged to ensure continuity of service.

Industry Trends

The acquisition reflects broader consolidation in the e-commerce services sector as brands increasingly seek single providers for design, development, and marketing solutions. Analysts note that specialized agencies are joining forces to meet merchant demands for more comprehensive, performance-driven partnerships.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The deal closed effective July 1, 2025, following a successful six-month transition period.

Future Growth Plans

Looking ahead, the combined organization plans to:

– Expand service offerings for existing clients of both agencies

– Develop new conversion optimization products for the Shopify Plus ecosystem

– Invest in shared technology infrastructure

– Explore opportunities in emerging e-commerce markets