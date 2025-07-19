Mineros S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program in the Colombian Public Market

MEDELLIN, Colombia, July 19, 2025 — Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA, MINEROS:CB) (“Mineros” or the “Company”), a leading gold producer in Latin America, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the commencement of a share repurchase program, following the repurchase plan’s approval by the General Shareholders’ Meeting on March 31, 2025, under which the Company may repurchase common shares of the Company up to the value of US$12 million through the Colombian Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Colombia, or the “BVC”).

The share repurchase program will remain in effect until March 31, 2027, or when the maximum value of shares has been repurchased, whichever condition is met first, unless extended or terminated earlier by the Company. The repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable Colombian regulations, including those established by the Financial Superintendent of Colombia (Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia), and will be conducted through open market transactions at prevailing market prices.

The Company believes that the repurchase of its shares represents an attractive opportunity to deploy capital efficiently and reflects its confidence in the long-term value of Mineros’ gold production. Repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

“This share buyback program reflects our continued commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and our confidence in the strength of our balance sheet and future cash flows,” said David Londoño, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The timing and amount of any share repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, and other factors. The Company is under no obligation to repurchase any specific number of shares and may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time.