Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity

London, United Kingdom, July 19, 2025 — With demand growing for more sustainable, circular floor covering solutions, global fibre leader Universal Fibers has announced its endorsement of Circular Building Solutions’ adhesive-free, reversible fixing technologies.

The two companies are joining forces to highlight the critical role that holistic thinking plays in enabling flooring manufacturers to enhance the circularity of their products.

For over 50 years, Universal Fibers has pioneered sustainable practices in the production of high-performance carpet fibres, including the introduction of its innovative Thrive(R) matter yarn, the world’s first carbon negative recycled yarn. Thrive matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry, made from 100% solution-dyed nylon 6 resin with 90% total recycled content.

Circular Building Solutions’ fixing systems complement this by offering a reversible, adhesive-free alternative to traditional installation methods. Their solutions enable floor coverings to be securely installed throughout a project’s life – yet easily lifted at the end-of-life for easier reuse or recycling. This approach supports material circularity, reduced waste and protects valuable sub-floor assets.

With specifiers increasingly recognizing the commercial and environmental benefits of designing for disassembly, detachable fixing methods are rapidly gaining traction across the UK, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

A Collaborative Approach

Ian Speadborough, co-founder of Circular Building Solutions, Ltd, explains: “A truly circular flooring solution must consider the total flooring assembly, from the sub-floor to the fixing mechanism to the individual materials within a floor covering such as the backing and yarn. We are proud to collaborate with Universal Fibers to promote how a holistic approach to flooring can deliver meaningful sustainability gains. With shared partnerships already in place with manufacturers such as Forbo, Milliken, Burmatex, and Balsan, we look forward to driving broader industry change together.”

Anna Plumb, VP European Sales and Marketing at Universal Fibers adds, “Our ‘You First’ commitment is a promise to our customers that we will continue to innovate unique fibres and finishes that ensure our customers can develop sustainable high-quality with confidence.

“Supporting products designed for disassembly through reversible fixings is another way to continue diverting carpet waste from landfills, and we’re excited to formalize our support for Circular Building Solutions and to work together in promoting the transition to a more holistic approach to circularity with future-ready flooring systems.”