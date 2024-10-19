Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper Announce Sales Team Consolidation to Strengthen Dealer Support and Efficiency

Selma, AL, October 19, 2024 — Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper are pleased to announce the consolidation of their sales teams, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic initiative will streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and provide superior support to dealers and customers across all three brands.

In mid-September, the sales, marketing, and support teams from Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper convened in Nashville, TN, to discuss the consolidation, conduct product training, and map out a forward-looking strategy for continued success.

Realigning Teams for Improved Efficiency

This integration unites our sales teams into a multi-brand force, capitalizing on the strengths of Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper to deliver comprehensive service. Dealers will continue to offer their contracted product lines, with all products retaining their unique branding under the Bush Hog, Rhino, and Dixie Chopper names.

Optimized Territory Coverage

As part of this realignment, sales territories will be adjusted to optimize market coverage. This change will enable Territory Sales Managers to focus more effectively on local markets, ensuring personalized support and growing representation for all three brands.

Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

“Our goal is to foster stronger partnerships with dealers and customers to drive growth and expand market share,” said Dan Bratt, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. “By working collaboratively, we aim to fortify our market position and build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships.”

Looking Ahead

The consolidation strengthens Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper for long-term success and growth in a dynamic marketplace. We understand that questions may arise, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition. Our team is ready to assist dealers and customers throughout this process.

We sincerely thank you for your continued support and look forward to the opportunities ahead as we move forward together.

About Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper

Bush Hog, RhinoAg, and Dixie Chopper are industry-leading brands in agricultural and landscaping equipment. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, these brands continue to support dealers and customers with top-tier products and solutions.