SolarCraft Brightens Skipstone Wines with Cutting-Edge Solar Installation

Novato, CA, October 19, 2024 — SolarCraft, a trusted leader in solar energy for over forty years in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, has successfully installed a 225.4 kW solar power system at Skipstone in Geyserville, in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley wine region. This project marks a major milestone in Skipstone’s dedication to sustainability as the company harnesses solar energy.

The recently installed solar photovoltaic system at Skipstone features 464 high-efficiency panels arranged in an expansive ground-mounted setup, prominently showcased for all visitors arriving at the winery. Designed to produce 318,052 kWh of clean energy each year, this system will power the winery with 100% clean solar power – replacing expensive, fossil-fuel-based utility energy.

Switching to renewable energy reinforces Skipstone’s exceptional dedication to sustainability, surpassing the stringent requirements to uphold their esteemed organic and sustainable certifications through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) and California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. This solar system is a key component of Skipstone’s soon-to-be-completed winery that seeks LEED Platinum certification, the highest standard for sustainability in design and engineering in the world.

Skipstone secured financing through the Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP), which enables property owners to invest in energy-efficient upgrades and renewable energy systems through low-interest loans repaid via property tax assessments.

The newly installed solar panels are expected to offset 222 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) every year. This is equivalent to removing over 570,000 miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle, saving 514 barrels of oil or the carbon sequestered by 259 acres of trees in one year.