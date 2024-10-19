Sun Knowledge Wins Prestigious Best Employer Brand Award 2024

New York, NY, October 19, 2024 — Sun Knowledge Services Inc. is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best Employer Brand Award 2024, an accolade endorsed by CHRO Asia, at the Eastern India Leadership Awards hosted by EIILM-Kolkata. The award was presented on October 1, 2024, at the Taj Bengal, and holds special significance as Sun Knowledge is the only company from the healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) sector to both qualify and win this prestigious recognition. The company stood out in a competitive arena where other finalists hailed from a wide range of industries, showcasing Sunknowledge’s commitment to its employee-first approach and organizational excellence.

Being the only healthcare RCM company to be honored with this award, Sun Knowledge’s inclusion and triumph underscore the company’s unmatched dedication to its workforce and clients. This recognition not only positions Sun Knowledge at the forefront of the healthcare sector but also solidifies its reputation as a leader across multiple industries. The award reflects the company’s ability to align employee well-being with organizational goals, ultimately driving success.

For over 17 years, Sun Knowledge has been at the forefront of transforming healthcare practices through its comprehensive suite of medical billing, coding, prior authorization, accounts receivable, and virtual assistance services, making it a one-stop solution for all RCM needs. Serving both Payers and Providers, the company’s expertise gives it a unique advantage in the RCM industry. The Best Employer Brand Award 2024 celebrates Sun Knowledge’s continuous investment in empowering its employees, who, in turn, enable the company to deliver exceptional results for some of the largest healthcare organizations in the U.S.

Sun Knowledge: a Trusted Partner in Healthcare Outsourcing

Sun Knowledge’s performance metrics demonstrate its industry leadership. The company is ISO 27001:2022 certified and HIPAA-compliant, ensuring data security and regulatory compliance across its operations. With a 99.9% accuracy rate in coding, claims submission, and compliance, Sun Knowledge minimizes denials and optimizes cash flow for healthcare providers. Its 97% first-pass rate ensures that nearly all claims are processed and approved on the first submission, significantly improving clients’ revenue cycles.

In addition to being the award-winning employee practices, Sun Knowledge today is the only leader in healthcare outsourcing, particularly in RCM services catering to all the HME, urgent care, hospital AR, cardiology, infusion DME billing and more with references across all the 50 States.

“We offer our clients unmatched flexibility, with no binding contracts or restrictive clauses, and the ability to exit with just 30 days’ notice because we believe in the work we do,” said Mr. Hasting. “Clients also benefit from dedicated account managers and real-time, zero-lag operations, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted services.”

With over 17 years of experience, Sun Knowledge has established itself as a trusted partner for healthcare providers, offering up to 80% operational cost reductions while maintaining exceptional accuracy in managing complex billing processes. This Best Employer Brand Award 2024 is a testament to Sun Knowledge’s dedication to both operational excellence and its employees, who drive the company’s success each day.