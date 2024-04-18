BYJU announced a major reorganization to streamline its operations and position the company for long-term success. As part of this strategic shift, BYJU’S is consolidating its businesses into three focused divisions – (1) The Learning App (2) Online Classes & Tuition Centres, and (3) Test-prep. This new structure will enable each vertical to be nimbler, cost-efficient, and better equipped to capitalize on market opportunities while leveraging the power of BYJU’s brand and ecosystem. Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability.

The changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimization exercise led by outgoing BYJU’s India CEO Arjun Mohan. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep EdTech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase.

“This reorganization marks the start of BYJU’S 3.0 – a leaner and more agile organization ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalized education,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and Group CEO. “By focusing on our core strengths with three specialized business units, we will unlock new growth opportunities while continuing to focus on profitability.” “Arjun has done an outstanding job steering BYJU’S through a challenging period,” he added. “We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions as a strategic advisor.”

This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach to spearheading the daily operations of the company. Over the past four years, he has focused primarily on strategic aspects such as raising capital and driving global expansion. However, recognizing the need for strong leadership during this challenging hour, he will now be deeply involved in the company’s day-to-day functioning, leveraging his expertise to steer BYJU toward its next phase of growth and innovation.

With this new organizational structure and with the return of Byju Raveendran as the operational leader, BYJU’S is now well-positioned to begin its next chapter of innovation-led growth by launching at scale its new suite of AI-first products that have already received overwhelmingly positive feedback in the pilot phase.