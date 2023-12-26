Catastrophic Injuries – What To Do After You’re Severely Injured

A catastrophic injury can be one of the most frightening and challenging events in a person’s life. It’s possible that everything has changed in an instant. Making the right decisions after a major accident can be difficult and stressful.

You can be going through a lot of physical suffering while also stressing about the time you might take to recover and how you will continue to provide for your family financially. In such a situation, we understand that the idea of submitting an insurance claim or initiating legal action might be intimidating.

However, a knowledgeable Atlanta catastrophic injury attorney can help you through this procedure and provide you with peace of mind so that you may concentrate on your physical and mental recovery.

Catastrophic Injuries – Some types

Physical harm that is deemed exceptionally significant is referred to as a catastrophic injury. Such wounds demand extensive medical attention and a protracted healing process. Even if they’re not always fatal or permanent, catastrophic injuries frequently have a terrible effect on the victim’s life. Other injuries may have symptoms that manifest later.

Among the injuries frequently characterized as catastrophic are:

Severe brain injuries

Spinal cord injuries

Loss of a limb or amputation

Loss of hearing or loss of vision

Severe burns

Injuries leading to huge scarring or disfigurement

Paralysis

Steps to take soon after a catastrophic injury

Traumatic accidents can cause catastrophic injuries. Your rehabilitation from a major accident and the outcome of your injury claim can both be significantly impacted by the first actions you take.

Following an injury, you can benefit from the following actions:

Do what you can to protect yourself

After the collision, if your current location is unsafe, attempt to maintain your composure and find a safer location if you can. This is crucial if there is still risk around after you get harmed, as in a busy junction or construction zone.

Make an emergency phone call

It’s a good idea to give a call to the police once you’ve made sure you’re safe. They’ll be able to analyze the problem swiftly and provide you with the assistance you require. Police reports can also be very helpful in demonstrating the facts of the collision and bolstering any future personal injury claim.

Look for medical help

A severe injury may endanger one’s life. After an accident, you might not initially believe that you are really harmed. But it is always advisable to get medical help as soon as you can. Some severe wounds have few or no early symptoms. The possibility of a proper recovery is frequently higher the earlier an injury is treated.

Get contact details of eyewitnesses

Everyone who saw the accident, including those who were not a witness to the accident but can confirm the location’s conditions, should have their names and contact information collected. When you decide to file a claim, eyewitness testimony might be very helpful.

For submitting injury claims, there is a deadline. Your claim must be filed before the local statute of limitations expires. For catastrophic injury claims as opposed to normal injury claims, there is typically no additional time deadline. In order to receive the money you are due, you must act before the deadline.