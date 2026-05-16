Cautious Week as Geopolitical Tensions, Rising Inflation, and Currency Weakness Weigh on Sentiment

By Mr. Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Market Summary

Markets ended the week lower, breaking out of their three-week consolidation phase amid lingering geopolitical tensions in West Asia, persistent weakness in the rupee, and rising inflationary concerns.

The sharp rise in crude oil prices above the $105-per-barrel mark intensified worries over imported inflation, fiscal stress, and pressure on corporate margins. Persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the domestic currency further weighed on investor confidence throughout the week.

As a result, benchmark indices remained under pressure, with the Nifty declining 2.20% to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex dropped 2.70% to settle at 75,237.99.

Key Market Drivers

Global developments remained the primary market driver during the week. Escalating tensions in West Asia and uncertainty surrounding the US–Iran conflict kept energy markets volatile, with Brent crude sustaining above the $105-per-barrel mark. Rising energy prices triggered concerns over inflation, widening trade deficits, and margin pressures across energy-sensitive sectors.

Investor sentiment weakened further after Prime Minister called for austerity measures, including reduced fuel consumption, lower discretionary imports such as gold, and greater adoption of locally manufactured products. The government’s emphasis on conserving foreign exchange reserves highlighted concerns around rising import dependence amid elevated global commodity prices.

On the inflation front, domestic macro indicators reflected mounting price pressures. India’s wholesale inflation surged sharply to 8.30% YoY in April 2026 from 3.88% in March, marking the fastest pace since October 2022, driven primarily by fuel, manufacturing, and food prices. Retail inflation also edged higher to 3.48%, extending its rising trend for the sixth consecutive month.

External sector data also remained concerning, with India’s trade deficit widening significantly to $28.38 billion in April from $20.67 billion in March, reflecting a sharp increase in imports amid elevated commodity prices.

Currency markets remained volatile as the rupee weakened to a record low near 96 against the US dollar before settling marginally higher. Rising crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows kept pressure on the domestic currency throughout the week.

Meanwhile, fuel price hikes across major Indian cities added to inflation concerns, with petrol and diesel prices increased by up to ₹3 per litre.

Sectoral Snapshot

Sectoral performance remained largely negative, reflecting broad-based risk aversion across equities.

Realty, IT, and auto witnessed significant selling pressure amid concerns over inflation, higher input costs, and slowing discretionary demand. Export-oriented sectors also remained volatile due to currency fluctuations and global uncertainty.

Defensive themes such as pharma, FMCG, and selective energy and metal counters displayed relative resilience, supported by pricing power and commodity-linked earnings visibility.

Broader markets also witnessed profit booking after their recent outperformance, with smallcaps seeing sharper cuts of nearly 4.5%, while midcaps declined around 2.17% after recently touching record highs.

Key Events to Watch

The upcoming week is expected to remain highly sensitive to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.

Participants will closely monitor developments in the ongoing US–Iran conflict and their implications for crude oil prices, inflation, and global risk sentiment. Movements in energy markets and the rupee will continue to influence near-term market direction.

On the domestic front, investors will track Infrastructure Output data for April 2026, scheduled for release on 20 May, which will provide insights into industrial activity and economic momentum.

Additionally, the flash HSBC Manufacturing PMI, Services PMI, and Composite PMI data will be closely watched for indications on demand conditions, business activity, and inflationary pressures.

Foreign exchange reserves data will also remain important, especially amid continued pressure on the rupee and rising import costs.

Ongoing Q4 FY26 earnings announcements and management commentary on margins, pricing power, and demand outlook will continue to drive stock-specific action across sectors.

Technical Outlook

Nifty

The Nifty has witnessed a decisive breakdown from its consolidation range of 23,800-24,500, indicating weakening market structure in the near term.

Although the index has attempted a rebound in recent sessions, the 23,800–24,000 zone, which earlier acted as support, is now likely to serve as an immediate resistance zone. A decisive move above this band could trigger short covering and pave the way toward 24,500.

On the downside, 23,150 remains a critical support level to watch, followed by the next key support near 22,900.

Bank Nifty

The banking index also remained under pressure and largely traded in line with the benchmark index.

Immediate support is placed around the 52,700 zone, coinciding with the unfilled gap area. A breach below this level may accelerate the corrective move toward the next major support around 50,500.

On the upside, resistance is seen near the 55,000 mark, which is close to the 20 DEMA. A sustained move above this level may trigger a rebound toward 56,500.

Market Breadth

Market breadth weakened notably during the week, with broader indices underperforming the benchmark indices after a prolonged phase of relative strength.

The sharper correction in smallcaps suggests profit booking in high-beta counters amid rising volatility and risk aversion. However, selective buying interest continues to emerge in defensive and commodity-linked themes.

Overall participation remains cautious, indicating that investors are increasingly focusing on earnings visibility, balance-sheet strength, and sectoral resilience.

Strategy Ahead

Given the prevailing environment of elevated crude oil prices, rising inflationary pressures, weakening currency trends, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty, participants should maintain a cautious and selective approach.

Sectorally, defensive themes such as pharma, healthcare, select FMCG, and energy- and metal-linked businesses may continue to offer relative stability. On the other hand, IT, rate-sensitive sectors, and segments exposed to discretionary consumption may continue to remain under pressure amid inflation concerns and slowing demand visibility.

Traders should avoid aggressive leverage and maintain strict risk management practices. With volatility expected to remain elevated, adopting a hedged and stock-specific strategy while prioritizing capital preservation will remain crucial until greater clarity emerges on geopolitical developments and commodity price trends.