Summer in 2026: Why Comfort Has Finally Become The Main Character

By:- Raman Sharma, Founder & Director, StyleSavvys

Summer fashion used to feel unnecessarily complicated. Every few weeks there was some new trend people suddenly had to follow. One month it was bodycon fits, then oversized everything; then loud colors, then quiet luxury. At one point, getting dressed stopped feeling natural and started feeling like homework.

That mood seems to be fading now.

This year especially, people look more interested in clothes they can actually live in. You notice it the moment you step outside. Softer fabrics, loose silhouettes, shirts that breathe, outfits that don’t feel exhausting after an hour outside in the heat. Nobody wants to spend peak summer adjusting uncomfortable clothes all day anymore.

Co-ord sets are probably the easiest example of that shift. Not because they are revolutionary, but because they remove effort. A relaxed linen shirt with matching shorts or loose trousers already feels complete without needing extra styling. The colors are softer too this season. Lots of muted greens, dusty blues, creams, faded browns. Nothing screaming for attention.

People are also clearly done with tight clothing once summer starts properly. Skinny fits feel difficult to tolerate in Indian heat now. Most wardrobes are moving toward relaxed denims, straight cuts, wider fits, softer materials — clothes you can wear for hours without feeling irritated by them.

Dresses are following the same direction. Loose cotton dresses, oversized fits, easy silhouettes — mostly because they make practical sense. And oversized shirts have quietly become something almost everyone owns now. Earlier they looked lazy to people. Now they just feel functional. Throw one over a basic tank top or pair it with shorts and it works without looking overdone.

Accessories have become simpler too. Bigger tote bags are showing up again mainly because tiny bags stopped being practical for daily use. Sunglasses are leaning more wearable than dramatic. Jewellery also feels more toned down now — smaller hoops, thin chains, subtle layers people can wear every day instead of only once for photos.

What’s changed most is probably the way people shop. There’s less excitement around buying clothes for one event or one Instagram post. Most people now want outfits they can repeat comfortably without getting tired of them immediately. Comfort is no longer separate from style anymore. The two are finally working together.

And honestly, that shift feels long overdue.

Fashion this summer feels calmer. Less pressure, less performance, less obsession with looking perfectly styled all the time. People seem more interested in building wardrobes that fit their actual routines instead of chasing every trend that appears online for two weeks and disappears again.