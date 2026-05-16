Gland Pharma Reports Record Revenues and Profitability

Hyderabad, May 16: Gland Pharma Limited, an injectable-focused pharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

Commenting on the results Mr. Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman of Gland Pharma, stated, “Our strong FY26 performance, reflected in consolidated revenue growth of 14.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, underscores the progress we are making across the businesses including Cenexi. The 38% adjusted EBITDA margin of base business has been supported by robust growth in the CDMO segment, alongside new product launches and improved profitability across our existing portfolio, driven by ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives. We remain confident in sustaining this momentum, supported by a pipeline of complex product launches and the continued ramp-up of CDMO partnerships.”

Consolidated Financial Performance

Particulars Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY Q3 FY26 QoQ FY26 FY25 YoY Revenue from operations 17,428 14,249 22% 16,954 3% 64,307 56,165 14% Gross Profit (1) 11,515 9,370 23% 11,187 3% 41,877 35,261 19% Gross Profit margin (%) 66% 66% 66% 65% 63% EBITDA (2) 5,130 3,475 48% 4,349 18% 16,295 12,689 28% EBITDA margin (%) (3) 29% 24% 26% 25% 23% Adj. EBITDA (4) 5,244 3,475 51% 4,490 17% 16,826 12,689 33% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 30% 24% 26% 26% 23% Adj. PBT (5) 5,058 2,883 75% 3,865 31% 14,889 10,627 40% Adj. PBT margin (%) 29% 20% 23% 23% 19% Adj. PAT (6) 3,667 1,865 97% 2,797 31% 10,455 6,985 50% Adj. PAT margin (%) 21% 13% 16% 16% 12%

1. Gross Profit = Revenue from Operations – Materials consumed; 2. EBITDA = Profit before tax plus finance expense plus depreciation and amortization expense excluding other income.

3. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue from operations; 4.Adj. EBITDA = EBITDA plus Employee stock option compensation expenses and one-off GST-related expenses. 5. Adj. PBT = PBT before exceptional items which is the one-time impact due to new wage code. 6. Adj. PAT = Adj. PBT minus equivalent taxes.

Financial Highlights:

Quarterly revenue increased by 22% year-on-year; Full year FY26 revenues increased by 14.5%

revenues increased by 14.5% Quarterly R&D investments stood at ₹ 506 million; Full year FY26 R&D investment was ₹ 2,230 million

R&D investment was ₹ 2,230 million Quarterly adj. EBITDA increased by 51% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA increased by 33%

adj. EBITDA increased by 33% Quarterly adj. EBITDA margin stood at 30%; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA margin was at 26 %

adj. EBITDA margin was at % Quarterly adj. PAT increased by 97% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. PAT increased by 50%

adj. PAT increased by 50% Quarterly adj. PAT margin increased by ~795 bps year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. PAT margin increased by ~380 bps

adj. PAT margin increased by ~380 bps CDMO business contributed 46% of revenues and grew by 36% year-on-year in Q4FY26

CDMO business contributed 46% of revenues and grew by 28% year-on-year in FY26

Consolidated Market Wise Performance

Particulars Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY Q3 FY26 QoQ FY26 FY25 YoY USA 9,807 7,918 24% 8,685 13% 34,214 30,387 13% Europe 3,814 2,801 36% 4,071 -6% 14,035 10,470 34% Canada, Australia and New Zealand (Other Core Markets) 588 601 -2% 454 30% 2,269 2,021 12% India 670 525 28% 744 -10% 2,672 2,487 7% Rest of the world 2,549 2,404 6% 3,000 -15% 11,117 10,800 3% TOTAL 17,428 14,249 22% 16,954 3% 64,307 56,165 14%

Base Business (Gland) Financial Performance

Particulars Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY Q3 FY26 QoQ FY26 FY25 YoY Revenue from operations 12,648 10,332 22% 11,790 7% 45,613 41,248 11% Gross Profit (1) 7,800 6,280 24% 7,147 9% 27,662 23,943 16% Gross Profit margin (%) 62% 61% 61% 61% 58% EBITDA (2) 5,084 3,954 29% 4,201 21% 16,632 14,451 15% EBITDA margin (%) (3) 40% 38% 36% 36% 35% Adj. EBITDA (4) 5,198 3,954 31% 4,342 20% 17,163 14,451 19% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 41% 38% 37% 38% 35% Adj. PBT (5) 5,663 3,924 44% 4,382 29% 17,808 14,607 22% Adj. PBT margin (%) 45% 38% 37% 39% 35% Adj. PAT (6) 4,211 2,913 45% 3,274 29% 13,232 10,868 22% Adj. PAT margin (%) 33% 28% 28% 29% 26%

1. Gross Profit = Revenue from Operations – Materials consumed; 2. EBITDA = Profit before tax plus finance expense plus depreciation and amortization expense excluding other income.

3. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue from operations; 4.Adj. EBITDA = EBITDA plus Employee stock option compensation expenses and one-off GST-related expenses. 5. Adj. PBT = PBT before exceptional items which is the one-time impact due to new wage code. 6. Adj. PAT = Adj. PBT minus equivalent taxes.

.Financial Highlights:

Quarterly revenue increased by 22% year-on-year; Full year FY26 revenues increased by 11%

revenues increased by 11% Quarterly adj. EBITDA increased by 31% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA increased by 19%

adj. EBITDA increased by 19% Quarterly adj. EBITDA margin stood at 41%; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA margin was at 38%

adj. EBITDA margin was at 38% Quarterly adj. PAT increased by 45% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. PAT increased by 22%

adj. PAT increased by 22% Quarterly adj. PAT margin stood at 33%; Full year FY26 adj. PAT margin was at 29%

adj. PAT margin was at 29% CDMO business contributed 25% of revenues and grew by 65% year-on-year in Q4FY26

CDMO business contributed 23% of revenues and grew by 33% year-on-year in FY26

Base Business (Gland) Market Wise Performance