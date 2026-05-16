Gland Pharma Reports Record Revenues and Profitability

May 16, 2026 Neel Achary business 0

Hyderabad, May 16: Gland Pharma Limited, an injectable-focused pharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. 

Commenting on the results Mr. Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman of Gland Pharma, stated, “Our strong FY26 performance, reflected in consolidated revenue growth of 14.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, underscores the progress we are making across the businesses including Cenexi. The 38% adjusted EBITDA margin of base business has been supported by robust growth in the CDMO segment, alongside new product launches and improved profitability across our existing portfolio, driven by ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives. We remain confident in sustaining this momentum, supported by a pipeline of complex product launches and the continued ramp-up of CDMO partnerships.”  

₹ MnConsolidated Financial Performance

Particulars

Q4 FY26

Q4 FY25

YoY

Q3 FY26

QoQ

FY26

FY25

YoY

 Revenue from operations

17,428

14,249

22%

16,954

3%

64,307

56,165

14%

Gross Profit (1)

11,515

9,370

23%

11,187

3%

41,877

35,261

19%

Gross Profit margin (%)

66%

66%

 

66%

 

65%

63%

 

EBITDA (2)

5,130

3,475

48%

4,349

18%

16,295

12,689

28%

EBITDA margin (%) (3)

29%

24%

 

26%

 

25%

23%

 

Adj. EBITDA (4)

5,244

3,475

51%

4,490

17%

16,826

12,689

33%

Adj. EBITDA margin (%)

30%

24%

 

26%

 

26%

23%

 

Adj. PBT (5)

5,058

2,883

75%

3,865

31%

14,889

10,627

40%

Adj. PBT margin (%)

29%

20%

 

23%

 

23%

19%

 

Adj. PAT (6)

3,667

1,865

97%

2,797

31%

10,455

6,985

50%

Adj. PAT margin (%)

21%

13%

 

16%

 

16%

12%

 

1. Gross Profit = Revenue from Operations – Materials consumed; 2. EBITDA = Profit before tax plus finance expense plus depreciation and amortization expense excluding other income.

3. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue from operations; 4.Adj. EBITDA = EBITDA plus Employee stock option compensation expenses and one-off GST-related expenses. 5. Adj. PBT = PBT before exceptional items which is the one-time impact due to new wage code. 6. Adj. PAT = Adj. PBT minus equivalent taxes.

Financial Highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue increased by 22% year-on-year; Full year FY26 revenues increased by 14.5%
  • Quarterly R&D investments stood at ₹ 506 million; Full year FY26 R&D investment was ₹ 2,230 million
  • Quarterly adj. EBITDA increased by 51% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA increased by 33%  
  • Quarterly adj. EBITDA margin stood at 30%; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA margin was at 26%
  • Quarterly adj. PAT increased by 97% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. PAT increased by 50%
  • Quarterly adj. PAT margin increased by ~795 bps year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. PAT margin increased by ~380 bps
  • CDMO business contributed 46% of revenues and grew by 36% year-on-year in Q4FY26
  • CDMO business contributed 46% of revenues and grew by 28% year-on-year in FY26

 ₹ MnConsolidated Market Wise Performance

Particulars

Q4 FY26

 Q4 FY25

YoY

Q3 FY26

QoQ

FY26

FY25

YoY

USA

         9,807

         7,918

24%

         8,685

13%

     34,214

     30,387

13%

Europe

         3,814

         2,801

36%

         4,071

-6%

     14,035

     10,470

34%

Canada, Australia and New Zealand (Other Core Markets)

            588

            601

-2%

            454

30%

       2,269

       2,021

12%

India

            670

            525

28%

            744

-10%

       2,672

       2,487

7%

Rest of the world

         2,549

         2,404

6%

         3,000

-15%

     11,117

     10,800

3%

TOTAL

17,428

14,249

22%

       16,954

3%

64,307

56,165

14%

 ₹ MnBase Business (Gland) Financial Performance

Particulars

Q4 FY26

Q4 FY25

YoY

Q3 FY26

QoQ

FY26

FY25

YoY

 Revenue from operations

12,648

10,332

22%

11,790

7%

45,613

41,248

11%

Gross Profit (1)

7,800

6,280

24%

7,147

9%

27,662

23,943

16%

Gross Profit margin (%)

62%

61%

 

61%

 

61%

58%

 

EBITDA (2)

5,084

3,954

29%

4,201

21%

16,632

14,451

15%

EBITDA margin (%) (3)

40%

38%

 

36%

 

36%

35%

 

Adj. EBITDA (4)

5,198

3,954

31%

4,342

20%

17,163

14,451

19%

Adj. EBITDA margin (%)

41%

38%

 

37%

 

38%

35%

 

Adj. PBT (5)

5,663

3,924

44%

4,382

29%

17,808

14,607

22%

Adj. PBT margin (%)

45%

38%

 

37%

 

39%

35%

 

Adj. PAT (6)

4,211

2,913

45%

3,274

29%

13,232

10,868

22%

Adj. PAT margin (%)

33%

28%

 

28%

 

29%

26%

 

1. Gross Profit = Revenue from Operations – Materials consumed; 2. EBITDA = Profit before tax plus finance expense plus depreciation and amortization expense excluding other income.

3. EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue from operations; 4.Adj. EBITDA = EBITDA plus Employee stock option compensation expenses and one-off GST-related expenses. 5. Adj. PBT = PBT before exceptional items which is the one-time impact due to new wage code. 6. Adj. PAT = Adj. PBT minus equivalent taxes.

.Financial Highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue increased by 22% year-on-year; Full year FY26 revenues increased by 11%
  • Quarterly adj. EBITDA increased by 31% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA increased by 19%
  • Quarterly adj. EBITDA margin stood at 41%; Full year FY26 adj. EBITDA margin was at 38%
  • Quarterly adj. PAT increased by 45% year-on-year; Full year FY26 adj. PAT increased by 22%
  • Quarterly adj. PAT margin stood at 33%; Full year FY26 adj. PAT margin was at 29%
  • CDMO business contributed 25% of revenues and grew by 65% year-on-year in Q4FY26
  • CDMO business contributed 23% of revenues and grew by 33% year-on-year in FY26

 ₹ MnBase Business (Gland) Market Wise Performance

 

Particulars

Q4 FY26

Q4 FY25

YoY

Q3 FY26

QoQ

FY26

FY25

YoY

USA

         9,716

         7,714

26%

         8,290

17%

     33,181

     29,766

11%

Europe

            462

            402

15%

            593

-22%

       1,883

       1,555

21%

Canada, Australia and New Zealand (Other Core Markets)

            332

            437
 