Celebrate Fridays with Exclusive Offers and Thrilling Games Across India

Chandigarh, 28th November 2024: Keeping the festive spirit alive through the end of the year, Spinny is thrilled to unveil its “Friday Specials”—a lively series of events filled with entertainment, exciting activities, and exclusive discounts across all Spinny Hubs and Parks. Every Friday, from now until the end of 2024, customers will be treated to a unique combination of fun, special offers, and memorable experiences—turning car buying into an occasion for friends and families to bond and celebrate.

Every Friday promises an exciting mix of adventure, laughter, and surprises. From engaging games to relaxing hangout spots and thrilling activities, Spinny ensures there’s something for everyone. Each Spinny Hub will be transformed into a vibrant, festive space, featuring fun activities, engaging games, and special surprises that elevate the car-buying experience into a delightful celebration.

At Spinny, we’ve always been focused on delivering exceptional, memorable experiences for our customers,” said Mr. Hanish Yadav, Senior Vice President, Spinny. “With Friday Specials, we’re going beyond just selling cars. Our aim is to create a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere where families and friends can come together, enjoy exciting moments, and create lasting memories—while also benefiting from exclusive discounts and guaranteed gifts

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Along with discounts of up to ₹1 lakh on select cars, customers can also spin the ‘Friday Specials Wheel’ for a chance to win exciting prizes such as free car service, movie tickets, gift cards, Spinny merchandise, and more.

Spinny operates more than 57 car hubs across the country with a total parking capacity of over 20,000 cars and operates with 5 more hubs specific for dealer partners. In 2022, Spinny launched its flagship and India’s largest experiential hub in Bengaluru, another Spinny Park in Pune, Kochi, and Ahmedabad in 2023, & Jaipur, Chennai in 2024. Over the last couple of years, Spinny has had a cumulative customer base of over two lakhs, and almost 54% of car purchases are done online from Spinny’s online platform.