Adani Foundation Transforms Lives: Single Mother Finds Financial Empowerment at ACC Madukkarai

Chandigarh, 28th November 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to empowering women towards self-dependence and sustainable livelihoods. Along with the Adani Foundation the Company is proud to support Pramila, a single mother from Church Colony, near ACC Madukkarai, whose journey to self-reliance highlights the success of its women empowerment initiatives.

Through the Adani Foundation’s support, Pramila started a cold-pressed oil business and later expanded into an evening snacks corner, ensuring financial stability for her family. In 2022, the Foundation provided Pramila with hands-on training in cold-pressed oil extraction, along with machinery to launch her micro-enterprise.

“I was earning Rs. 6,000 to 8,000 per month when I lost my husband in 2023. Despite the setback, the continued support from Adani Foundation helped me stay afloat,” said Pramila. She further expanded her business by opening a snacks corner to fund her daughter’s college education.

ACC and the Adani Foundation’s commitment to empowering women and promoting financial independence is highlighted in the success stories of Pramila and other women through community-based programmes in Madukkarai and across the nation.