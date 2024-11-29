Celebrating Bridal Splendor: Tanishq Launches Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani Second Edition

Chandigarh, 29th November 2024: Building on the success of inaugural collaboration, Tanishq’s exclusive wedding sub-brand, Rivaah unveils its latest collection in partnership with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani: ‘2nd edition of Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani.’ This new collection is crafted to resonate with the modern Indian bride or the ‘Sutradhar’ — who is crafting new narratives by blending traditional values with modern take. Complementing the bride, the collection is inspired by fusing the rich heritage of Indian traditions with contemporary sophistication. The designs that not only cater to evolving preferences but also celebrate the timeless beauty and uniqueness of progressive Indian bride.

Tanishq’s intricate workmanship combined with Tarun Tahiliani’s artistry brings alive this year’s collection that blends heritage with modernity. It features intricate gold workmanship inspired by two themes Phoolchadar, symbolizing beauty, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings, as well as the Drape Story, which represents femininity and cultural richness. The beautiful Floral motives that transition from buds to full blooms, and drapes from Tarun Tahiliani’s ensembles, reimagined in fluid scalloped patterns. The result is a stunning collection that combines contemporary silhouettes with traditional artistry, offering modern brides’ timeless elegance for every wedding occasion.

These jewellery pieces capture the delicate beauty of a bride’s journey with an elevated sense of elegance, where each piece reflects the individuality of the modern day sutradhar bride. With an array of options to choose, this exquisite collection is a fusion of artful mastery and timeless design, skilfully crafted in glass kundan and gold. A true homage to Indian weddings, it embodies the unwavering spirit of a modern Indian bride who is confident yet grounded and rooted in her traditions, balancing comfort with style. Each piece is created to enhance every occasion, from the grand celebrations to all wedding functions like haldi, mehndi, sangeet, cocktail, and beyond—perfectly complementing the wedding itself. With influences from Tarun Tahiliani’s celebrated embroideries, the collection offers a luxurious yet elegant choice for brides seeking exclusivity and cultural depth. Spanning over 80 designs—featuring chokers, gulubands, harams, and pendant, haathphool, rings, maang tikkas and many more to explore—this collection provides a breath-taking array to complete any bridal look.