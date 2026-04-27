Centricity WealthTech Strengthens Invictus Private Wealth Next Growth Phase With Kartik Kini As Chief Strategy And Execution Officer

Apr 27: Centricity WealthTech, India’s fastest-growing tech-enabled wealth-management startup, has announced the appointment of Kartik Kini as Chief Strategy And Execution Officer, Centricity WealthTech-Invictus. This appointment marks a significant step in scaling its High Networth Individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNI) vertical, Invictus.

With a career spanning over three decades in financial services, Kartik brings rich experience in wealth advisory and a legacy of transformative contributions to the company. As Chief Strategy and Execution Officer, Centricity WealthTech–Invictus, he will focus on strengthening the strategic execution of ‘private wealth’ across Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), family offices, and product platforms. Moreover, he will be instrumental in sharpening its market positioning and elevating UHNI engagement, governance, and client experience through a differentiated, technology-led advisory model.

Most recently, Kartik served as Chief Operating Officer at Waterfield Advisors, where he led enterprise operations, treasury, and technology transformation while driving regulatory rigor, investor and board relationships, and firm-wide brand governance. Prior to this, Kartik played an integral role in setting up Avendus’ wealth management practice as part of its founding team and previously held senior leadership positions at Deutsche Bank and DSP Merrill Lynch. Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Manu Awasthy, Founder & CEO, Centricity WealthTech, said, “At Centricity WealthTech, we believe that serving India’s most significant family offices calls for more than just expertise. It takes a rare blend of disciplined governance, relationship depth, and the conviction to think for generations. Invictus is the embodiment of that belief. With Kartik’s significant operational and wealth advisory expertise, we are positive that we will shape Invictus’ next chapter and accelerate growth, further strengthening the company’s position as the most trusted name in tech-enabled wealth management for India’s leading families.” Kartik Kini expressed, “Centricity WealthTech’s vision of building a differentiated, client-first platform aligns strongly with the industry’s current trajectory, which is toward institutional-grade governance and increasing personalization. Invictus represents a compelling opportunity to accelerate this journey, particularly as the needs of families become increasingly complex. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to scale the platform, deepen client engagement, and create enduring value through thoughtful and integrated solutions.”

Recently, Centricity WealthTech has taken strategic initiatives to advance its expansion path by welcoming senior leadership across functions, namely Kamal Kishore, Chief AI & Technology Officer (Tata Digital’s Former Head of AI Engineering and Solutions); Shvetank Mishra, Chief Business Officer for Invictus Private Wealth (former Senior Vice President and Regional Head for Mumbai and Goa at ICICI Securities Private Wealth Management); Nirmal Rewaria, Chief Strategy and Execution Officer- Centricity OneDigital (previously held senior leadership roles at prominent institutions including Standard Chartered Securities, Axis Securities, and Edelweiss Financial Services) and Himanshu Puri, Chief Strategy and Execution Officer-NRI Wealth (former Vice President – NRI Banking at DBS Bank). Moreover, the company witnessed a never-before-seen hiring coup, onboarding 30 Senior Private Investment Bankers for its UHNI vertical, Invictus, in a single day.

Moving ahead, the hire of Kartik Kini intends to strengthen its growing footprint and penetration into the competitive UHNWI wealth Management space, as well as solidify its position as a credible Wealth Tech major across financial demographies in India and across the globe.