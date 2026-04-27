IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Cruise Past CSK; KKR Win Super Over Thriller Against LSG

Chennai & Lucknow, Apr 27: It was a day of high drama and dominant performances in the Indian Premier League as Gujarat Titans registered a commanding win over Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, while Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling Super Over finish in Lucknow.

Gujarat Titans Outclass CSK in Chennai

Gujarat Titans delivered a clinical all-round performance to secure an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack with a superb spell of 3 for 25, dismantling CSK’s top order and restricting them to 158/7 despite a fighting unbeaten 74 from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

In reply, Gujarat chased down the target comfortably, reaching victory with 20 balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan starred with a composed unbeaten 87 off 46 balls, anchoring the innings with maturity and aggression. He was supported by Shubman Gill (33) in a 58-run opening stand, before combining with Jos Buttler (39*) in an unbeaten 97-run partnership to seal the win.

The result pushed Gujarat Titans up to fifth place, while Chennai Super Kings slipped to sixth in the standings.

KKR Edge LSG in Super Over Thriller in Lucknow

In a dramatic contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a Super Over after both teams finished tied at 155 runs.

The match reached its peak when late fireworks pushed LSG to level the scores, setting up a tense finish. In the Super Over, Sunil Narine delivered a match-defining spell, conceding just one run and taking two crucial wickets, shifting momentum decisively in KKR’s favor.

Chasing a target of just 2 runs, Rinku Singh finished the game instantly with a boundary off the first ball, sealing a memorable win.

Earlier, KKR posted 155/7, powered by Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 83 off 51 balls. LSG responded with 155/8, driven by late resistance that forced the tie.

The victory lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to eighth place, while Lucknow Super Giants dropped to the bottom of the table.

A Day of Contrasts in IPL 2026

While Gujarat Titans showcased dominance with a controlled chase and disciplined bowling, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants delivered one of the most thrilling encounters of the season, highlighting the unpredictable intensity of T20 cricket.

Both matches significantly impacted the standings and reinforced the growing competitiveness of IPL 2026.