Prime Video Announces the Global Premiere Date of its Tamil Original Suspense Drama Exam, Launching on May 15

Mumbai, India Apr 27: Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced May 15 as the global premiere date for its upcoming Tamil Original series, Exam. From creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri, under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, the seven-episode series written and directed by National Award-winner A. Sarkunam promises a tense, emotionally charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled environment of a competitive exam. Featuring Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead, and Abbas playing a pivotal role, Exam will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and subtitles in 15 languages including English.

“Exam is a very timely and relevant story that captures the emotional intensity of competitive exams and masterfully transforms it into a thrilling high-stakes drama. We believe it is a story that will resonate deeply with millions. It’s a privilege to once again collaborate with Pushkar and Gayatri after the success of Suzhal—The Vortex season 1 and 2, and Vadhandhi—The Fable of Velonie. We are excited to bring this story to our customers across the world on May 15,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

“With Exam, we wanted to dig into ambition, injustice, and those moral crossroads that people face when pushed to the edge,” shared creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri. “At the heart of this story is a young woman who refuses to remain powerless. Her journey is not about glamorizing defiance, but about exploring the emotional and ethical cost of standing up to a system stacked against her. Prime Video has been an incredible collaborator in taking our stories global before, and we believe it’s the perfect home to bring Exam to audiences worldwide.”