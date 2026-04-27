India–New Zealand FTA Opens 8,284 Tariff Lines as Trade Crosses USD 1 Billion Mark: Rubix Data Sciences

Mumbai, Apr 27: India and New Zealand today signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluding one of India ’s fastest trade negotiations in under a year. A new analysis by Rubix Data Sciences positions the agreement as a timely intervention in a bilateral trade relationship that has shown strong growth, but also recent signs of moderation.

Bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries crossed the USD 1 billion mark in FY2025, reflecting steady expansion in economic engagement. However, this momentum softened in FY2026, with total goods trade easing to USD 1.06 billion during April–February, indicating a pause after a peak year. The agreement is expected to provide greater stability and predictability to trade flows while creating a framework for long-term growth.

Trade Trends Signal Both Progress and Adjustment

India ’s goods exports to New Zealand grew at a CAGR of 13% between FY2022 and FY2025, rising from USD 488 million to USD 711 million. This upward trajectory saw a correction in FY2026 (April–February), with goods exports declining to USD 524 million, reflecting demand normalisation after a strong performance in the previous year.

On the goods import side, India ’s purchases from New Zealand expanded at a CAGR of 16% between FY2022 and FY2025, before moderating slightly in FY2026. The combined effect of these movements has led to a significant narrowing of India ’s merchandise trade surplus, which declined from USD 203 million in FY2024 to USD 9.4 million in FY2026 (April–February).

These shifts point to a trade relationship that is expanding, while also adjusting to changing demand conditions and global market dynamics.

FTA Expands Market Access Across Sectors

The FTA introduces comprehensive tariff liberalisation and enhanced market access across goods, services, and investment.

New Zealand will eliminate tariffs across all 8,284 tariff lines, granting Indian exports full duty-free access from the outset. This is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, and footwear, while also supporting growth in engineering goods, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemicals.

Agricultural trade is set to benefit from improved access for products such as fruits, vegetables, spices, cereals, and processed foods, alongside collaborative initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity and integrating farmers into global value chains.

In services, New Zealand has offered commitments across 118 sectors, alongside expanded technical cooperation in areas including healthcare, traditional medicine, tourism, and audiovisual industries.

The agreement also strengthens investment and mobility linkages, supported by a long-term investment commitment of USD 20 billion and new pathways for students and skilled professionals.

Evolving Trade Composition Reflects Structural Shifts

The composition of bilateral trade has been undergoing a gradual transformation.

India ’s exports to New Zealand are becoming more concentrated in value-driven sectors. The share of pharmaceutical products has increased, while passenger vehicles and refined petroleum products have gained prominence, indicating a move toward higher-value and strategically competitive categories.

On the import side, there is a growing concentration in core raw materials. The share of wood logs and ferrous scrap has risen significantly, alongside increases in aluminium scrap and coal, reflecting demand linked to construction, recycling, and industrial energy needs.

This shift in trade composition suggests deeper alignment with industrial requirements and supply chain linkages between the two economies.

A Broader Strategic Opportunity

The agreement also carries significance beyond immediate trade gains. New Zealand ’s position in Oceania, combined with strong people-to-people connections supported by a large Indian-origin population, provides a platform for expanding India ’s engagement across the wider Pacific region.