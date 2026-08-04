Evren Signs 750 MW PPA with NTPC

Mumbai, Aug 04: Evren today announced the signing of a 750 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC, comprising solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and is among the largest renewable energy projects secured by capacity in India.

The agreement further strengthens Evren‘s position as one of India’s fastest-growing renewable energy platform with an 11 GW pipeline portfolio, of which over 3.5 GW is under construction across solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects.

The project, once operational, will generate ~2.5 billion units of clean energy annually and mitigate 1.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

Suman Kumar, CEO of Evren said: “Securing this 750 MW PPA reflects the scale, quality, and execution capabilities Evren has built over time. With an 11 GW pipeline portfolio, including over 3.5 GW under construction across solar, wind and battery energy storage, we are well positioned to deliver reliable, sustainable power at scale and serve as a long-term partner to customers.”

The latest PPA underscores Evren‘s continued momentum as it scales its renewable energy platform, combining utility-scale generation and energy storage to deliver dependable clean energy solutions at scale.