Coastal Cabana, located in the Pasir Ris belt, has transformed into a haven for coffee enthusiasts. This area boasts a variety of charming cafes, from trendy coffee shops to gelato stands and brunch destinations near Downtown East. It is an ideal location for residents to plan leisurely café-hopping excursions – sipping espresso at one establishment, indulging in croissants at another, and enjoying a relaxing dinner at a breezy spot. Additionally, many of these cafes are situated along the cycling network, making them easily accessible for weekend bike rides, followed by a well-deserved cappuccino. Even school holidays can revolve around pancakes and board games at one of the many delightful cafes in the area. Coastal Cabana naturally adds to the appeal of this thriving café-lover’s circuit. To learn more about Coastal Cabana and its surrounding cafes, please visit .

As you drive into the Coastal Cabana estate, you will immediately be greeted by the warm and welcoming ambiance of the surroundings. The development is designed to provide residents with a sense of joy and tranquility, making it the ideal everyday home for families, couples, and singles alike. With its close proximity to amenities and recreational facilities, it offers a perfect balance of modern convenience and coastal living.

Coastal Cabana, a Joyful Everyday Home in Pasir Ris with Easy Access to Amenities and Recreation

Apart from the amenities and recreational facilities, Coastal Cabana also prides itself on its design and layout. The development comprises of six blocks of low-rise apartments, which are carefully spaced out to provide residents with privacy and good ventilation. Each unit is thoughtfully designed and comes with a balcony, allowing residents to enjoy the beautiful views of the surrounding greenery and the sea.

In a nutshell, Coastal Cabana offers a perfect blend of modern convenience and coastal living, making it an ideal everyday home for those who desire a relaxed and joyful lifestyle. Its easy access to amenities and recreational facilities, coupled with its well-designed units and tranquil surroundings, makes it a highly sought-after development in Pasir Ris. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down with your family, or simply seeking for a serene and convenient living environment, Coastal Cabana is definitely worth considering. It is not just a home, but a joyful everyday living experience that you and your loved ones deserve.

For families with school-going children, Coastal Cabana is surrounded by renowned schools such as Hai Sing Catholic School, Coral Primary School, and Meridian Secondary School. This makes it an ideal home for families, as parents can have peace of mind knowing that their children are getting a quality education within close proximity to their home.

During the week, the morning routine consists of a quick breakfast in the kitchen before heading out to the balcony. Children leisurely walk to the nearby side gate for a brief bus ride, while adults have the option to either take a short walk to Pasir Ris MRT Station or drive out via the Tampines Expressway. In the evenings, running errands at White Sands shopping mall or having dinner at Downtown East are conveniently within reach. On weekends, the estate transforms into a tranquil haven- a swim in the pool, gatherings with friends at the BBQ pavilion, a leisurely bike ride to Pasir Ris Park, and a picturesque sunset stroll along Pasir Ris Beach. This is not just a place to live, but a home designed to bring everyday happiness, not just occasional extravagant pleasures.

The strategy acknowledges the significance of maintaining employment opportunities in close proximity to residential areas. In the eastern corridor, Coastal Cabana’s convenient access to Changi Business Park, logistics hubs in Loyang, the airport area, and the Tampines regional cluster makes it an attractive location to live in. Commuters can enjoy direct routes via TPE and ECP, while the multiplexing of rail lines at Pasir Ris MRT Station helps alleviate peak-hour congestion. This advantageous positioning also benefits investors, as the integration of homes and jobs ensures a robust rental market and sustained demand over the long run.

The interior of the units is also well-designed to maximize space and provide residents with a comfortable living environment. With high-quality fittings and finishes, Coastal Cabana offers a touch of elegance and sophistication to its residents. The development also offers a variety of unit types, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom penthouses, catering to the different needs and lifestyles of its residents.

Located in the eastern part of Singapore, Pasir Ris is a vibrant and bustling residential town, known for its tranquil beaches, lush greenery, and a wide array of recreational activities. It is also home to Coastal Cabana, a beautiful and charming residential complex that offers a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and coastal living.

For beach lovers, Pasir Ris beach is just a stone’s throw away from Coastal Cabana. Residents can enjoy a relaxing evening stroll along the beach, watch a mesmerizing sunset, or even try their hand at water sports such as kayaking and windsurfing. With beachfront chalets available for rental, residents can also plan for an enjoyable weekend getaway with their loved ones without having to travel too far.

One of the key highlights of Coastal Cabana is its accessibility to amenities. Within a short walking distance, you can find several shopping malls, supermarkets, and eateries, making it extremely convenient for residents to fulfill their daily needs. White Sands shopping mall, located just a stone’s throw away, offers a wide variety of retail and dining options, including a cinema, supermarket, and a wet market. It is also home to various clinics and a polyclinic, providing residents with easy access to medical services.

Apart from its proximity to amenities, Coastal Cabana is also known for its easy access to recreational facilities. Residents can enjoy a refreshing swim in the 50-meter lap pool, take a leisurely walk in the lush landscaped garden, or work out in the well-equipped gym. For those who enjoy outdoor activities, Pasir Ris Park is just a short stroll away. The park offers a myriad of activities such as cycling, barbeque, and water sports, making it an excellent choice for a family day out.

In addition to its design and amenities, Coastal Cabana also values the safety and security of its residents. The development is equipped with 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance, and access card system, ensuring that residents can have peace of mind and feel safe in their home.