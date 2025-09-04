Tenable Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment

Dubai, UAE. (September4, 2025) — Tenable®, the exposure management company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52994525, August 2025). Tenable’s position as a Leader is based on the IDC MarketScape’s evaluation of Tenable One, the company’s flagship exposure management platform.

Tenable One unifies visibility, insight and action across the modern attack surface, including IT, cloud, AI, identity, OT and beyond. Powered by AI, Tenable One delivers a complete, contextualized view of risk and advanced prioritization so organizations can focus on what matters most. Tenable One has more than 300 integrations, making it the most open and interconnected exposure management platform on the market.

“As the exposure management pioneers, we believe that being a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates our strategic vision and relentless innovation,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “We’re excited to help define the exposure management market – a critical evolution in risk management. In today’s complex risk landscape, customers turn to Tenable to prevent breaches. Tenable One radically simplifies visibility, insight and action by consolidating insights from your entire security stack, assessing risk in context, and enabling mobilization all in one platform.”

“Proactive exposure management is the future as traditional vulnerability detection transforms into holistic risk management and remediation,” says Michelle Abraham, senior research director, Security and Trust at IDC. “As attack surfaces expand, organizations must leverage advanced tools to illuminate hidden risks and close critical gaps before exploitation occurs.”

The IDC MarketScape, “highlights the importance of proactive cybersecurity solutions that provide comprehensive attack surface visibility, risk prioritization, and integration with remediation workflows. Key success factors include unified risk views, remediation automation, and straightforward pricing models. The study underscores the need for vendors to address security silos, expand third-party integrations, and innovate in areas like AI-driven analytics and attack path visualization.”

The IDC MarketScape explains, “There is also the problem of security silos. Since attack surfaces are expanding with AI being the latest surface, some organizations are using multiple security posture management tools, one for each attack surface. Security teams need to investigate solutions that unify exposures because each exposure does not exist in a vacuum.”

According to the IDC MarketScape, “Organizations should consider Tenable One when seeking a unified exposure management platform that delivers broad asset coverage across IT, cloud, OT/IoT, identity, and application environments. Tenable One is particularly well-suited for enterprises aiming to consolidate siloed risk data integrating both Tenable-native and third-party data sources for a holistic, actionable risk posture.”

The IDC MarketScape noted, “The [Tenable One] platform can ingest exposure data from a wide range of source types. This extensibility supports large-scale, complex environments and allows customers to tailor the platform to their unique technology stacks without heavy reliance on additional point solutions.”

The IDC MarketScape also notes, “Tenable leverages a large repository of exposure data and invests heavily in AI-driven analytics, including generative AI for remediation guidance, attack path generation, and ownership detection. These capabilities enhance risk prioritization and accelerate response.”

Tenable recently announced Tenable AI Exposure, a comprehensive solution to see, manage and control the risks introduced by generative AI, available in Tenable One. The company also recently announced that its industry-leading Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) is powered by generative AI to sharpen precision and focus on risks that pose the greatest threat.

To read an excerpt from the IDC MarketScape report, visit: http://tenable.com/analyst-research/idc-marketscape-exposure-management-2025-vendor-assessment