Come with your investments. Even if that needs a single window clearance, we will do so: Revanth Reddy tells NRIs at APTA Katalyst

Hyderabad, January 5, 2025: Come with your investments and set up industries, CM appealed to NRIs at the APTA Katalyst global business conference of Telugu NRIs at Hitex on Saturday late night. Mr Revanth Reddy arrived after the state cabinet meeting at the Hitex City venue and addressed a 1000-plus audience.

Hyderabad is a global city that competes with some of the best cities in the world, such as New York, London, and Tokyo. I am happy that the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) chose Hyderabad for its first-ever and biggest global Telugu NRIs Business Conference. As the state’s chief minister, I thank APTA for choosing Hyderabad as the venue. Hyderabad throws open a lot of opportunities—be it investments, politics, or films, he said.

APTA met me in the USA during my last visit and invited me to grace the occasion. Though I had a cabinet meeting this evening I made it a point to come to meet you and it is a good opportunity to be amongst you all in this new year, he added.

Telangana is a state with a lot of opportunities. It is an IT Hub and pharma capital and now is known for the Musi River project, AI and Future City. The infrastructure here is one of the best in the world. You can explore these opportunities. We will give you all the support and encouragement. Come to Telangana, come with your investments, business plans and industries. It is our government. Even if you need a single window clearance, we will do so. We have already announced the Tourism Policy. The cabinet today has given a nod to energy policy, Revanth Reddy told the audience.

Your investments are well secured. The law and order situation here is well maintained, he told them. Be the partner in the state’s progress. Come to Hyderabad with your investments he stressed.

The Chief Minister was received by the APTA team comprised of Dr. Subu Kota, Honorary Conference Chairman; Sagar Lagisetti, Conference Convenor; Chandra Sekhar Nallam, Conference Secretary; Tej Pakyala, Conference Treasurer; Madhu Vulli, APTA President 2025; Ramesh Thumu, Business Forum Chair and Vinay Velivela, PR & Media Chai,r and others

APTA Katalyst is the Biggest Ever Telugu NRIs Global Business Conference – APTA KATALYST 2025 being organised with the motto “Connect – Collaborate – Create,” this three-day conference aims to bring together thousands of Indian-origin entrepreneurs from 10 countries, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia including India, to share knowledge, collaborate, and create business opportunities.

American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), a non-profit organisation primarily aimed at networking for Telugu people in the United States of America has conceptualised and curated this program. Over 1000 delegates from 10 countries are participating in the conference.