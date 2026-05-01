Mumbai | May 2026: A powerful celebration of creativity, inclusion, and artistic diversity, “Autistic Expression: Art for All – An Inclusive Contemporary Art Exhibition 2026” successfully brought together artists from across India in a landmark initiative promoting accessibility and social impact through art.

Held from April 28 to April 30, 2026, at Nehru Art Gallery, the exhibition was presented through a meaningful collaboration between Maqaam Foundation and Oasis Creative Design Studio.

Celebrating Creativity Beyond Boundaries

The exhibition featured the works of over 39 participating artists, along with contributions from 21 additional artists nationwide, offering a vibrant and inclusive platform for specially-abled individuals to showcase their artistic expression.

Through a diverse range of mediums—including paintings, sculptures, and photography—the exhibition highlighted deeply personal narratives of resilience, imagination, and identity. Each artwork served as a testament to the power of creativity as a universal language that transcends perceived limitations.

Distinguished Guests Grace the Occasion

The event was honored by the presence of eminent personalities from the fields of art, accessibility, and education:

Mitul Pardeep – Director, Tulika Art Centre

Vikram Shitole – Internationally acclaimed watercolor artist

Siddhant Shah – Accessibility and Inclusion Specialist; Co-founder, Access For All

Paramita Mazumdar – Principal, Sunshine School; expert in special education and autism

Their presence reinforced the exhibition’s mission of fostering dialogue and advancing inclusivity within creative and social ecosystems.

Curatorial Vision: “Beyond Boundaries – Art Through Different Abilities”

Anchored in the theme “Beyond Boundaries,” the exhibition challenged conventional perceptions of ability and disability. It emphasized that limitations are often socially constructed, encouraging audiences to rethink inclusion through a more empathetic and progressive lens.

The exhibition was thoughtfully curated into immersive segments such as:

“Colors of Emotion”

“Reimagining Possibilities”

Interactive installations like “Touch and Feel” and “My World, My Way” further enhanced accessibility, enabling audiences to engage with art through multi-sensory experiences.

About the Organizers

Maqaam Foundation, based in New Delhi, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting art through curated exhibitions and global cultural initiatives. Founded by artist Niayz Hussain, the foundation focuses on empowering individuals with disabilities by amplifying their artistic voices and creating meaningful opportunities.

Oasis Creative Design Studio, founded by Sambedana Das Mohapatra, operates at the intersection of art, sustainability, and social impact. The studio works extensively with underprivileged and differently-abled children, equipping them with creative skills that foster both self-expression and financial independence.

About Sambedana Das Mohapatra

A self-taught artist, environmentalist, and social media influencer, Sambedana Das Mohapatra draws inspiration from traditional Indian art forms such as Pattachitra and Dot Mandala, reinterpreted through a contemporary perspective.

Her work extends into art therapy and community engagement, promoting emotional well-being through creativity. A recipient of the Kala Bhusan Award (Ayodhya), she has also been recognized by the Rotary Club of New Bombay Seaside for her contributions to social causes, including pediatric healthcare initiatives.

A Platform for Inclusion and Change

More than an exhibition, “Autistic Expression: Art for All” served as a call to action—encouraging society to move beyond labels, embrace diverse perspectives, and create inclusive spaces for all.

By offering visibility, recognition, and professional opportunities to specially-abled artists, the initiative aims to build a more equitable and representative art ecosystem.

Closing Note

“Autistic Expression: Art for All” stands as a powerful reminder that creativity knows no boundaries.

Art is for everyone—and every voice matters.