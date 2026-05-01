KRA Group Announces Entry into Urban Infrastructure Development with Launch of Anand Habitat

New Delhi, May 01: KRA Group has announced its entry into the urban infrastructure and real estate development space with the launch of Anand Habitat, a new development platform focused on engineering-led construction and connectivity-driven urban ecosystems. Anand Habitat is focused on identifying underexplored locations in NCR and giving them an ultra-urban transformation. The brand is expected to unveil its new project within the next quarter.

The move marks a strategic expansion for the group, which brings over five decades of infrastructure execution experience into the next phase of urban development. Anand Habitat has been conceived as the real estate arm of the group, with a vision to build integrated, transit-led destinations that redefine how India lives, works, and connects.

Positioned as a next-generation mixed-use developer, Anand Habitat will focus on residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that combine structural strength, future-ready planning, sustainability, and intelligent design.

The company said its developments will be rooted in the same engineering discipline and execution capability that defined the group’s infrastructure legacy, while introducing a more consumer-facing and lifestyle-oriented approach to urban spaces.

Mr. Nikhil Anand, Managing Director, Anand Habitat said, “Anand Habitat is a natural evolution of our decades-long experience in building critical infrastructure. We understand how cities grow, how people move, and how long-term assets are created. With Anand Habitat, we are applying that expertise to create urban ecosystems that are modern, efficient, and built for the future.”

The launch reflects a broader shift in India’s real estate market, where buyers and investors increasingly prioritize connectivity, execution credibility, and long-term value over conventional standalone developments.

KRA Group’s infrastructure track record includes participation in landmark projects such as the Noida Toll Bridge, the flyover at the NH24 and Bund Road intersection, and the Wazirabad Signature Bridge, among other major developments in the NCR region.

By leveraging this foundation, Anand Habitat aims to bridge engineering excellence with human-centric design, creating projects that are both functional and aspirational.

With urbanisation accelerating across India, the company plans to focus on high-growth corridors and emerging city clusters where infrastructure and real estate demand are converging rapidly.