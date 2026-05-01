Flash Storage is Playing a Key-Role in Software-Defined Vehicles

By Subind Kumar, V.P. and Country Manager, Sandisk

As vehicles become more software-defined (SDV), storage is also evolving from supporting hardware components inside an ECU (Electronic Control Unit) to becoming a crucial component of vehicle architecture that affects how systems handle software updates, responsiveness, and even long-term performance.

That shift is being driven by the growing volume and variety of in-vehicle data. India’s electric vehicle (EV) market reached 2.3 million units in 2025, underscoring the scale at which automotive platforms are becoming more data intensive. In this environment, storage should be assessed for endurance, reliability, and its ability to perform under real automotive conditions.

For OEMs building next-generation software-defined vehicles, several storage considerations are becoming increasingly important.

Cars update Continuously

As vehicles become more software driven, they start to feel a lot more feature-rich, like mobile phones. The features improve over time and can be pushed remotely through over-the-air (OTA) updates. But those updates do not happen without storage; The car needs storage to download the update, hold it, and install it before switching to the updated version. As a result, the right storage has become an important part of platform planning.

When this is planned well, updates feel routine. When it is not, updates can become harder to manage as software size and complexity grows over the life of a vehicle.

The same storage foundation also supports the everyday “digital comfort” people now expect from modern cars, like remembering driver profiles, keeping maps available even when the network drops, and loading the infotainment system quickly. As more features become software-led, the right storage may help system performance stay efficient and consistent over time.

Consistent performance under mixed workloads

A software-defined vehicle is not a single, uniform computing environment; it is a collection of subsystems, each with its own performance profile, data pattern, and operational requirements. Therefore, an SDV handles multiple workloads simultaneously. Logging, navigation, infotainment, diagnostics, and update-related processes may all operate in parallel, often alongside other critical functions.

In such an environment, predictable performance may matter more than peak benchmark numbers. Storage needs to deliver stable latency and reliable responsiveness even when several processes are active. For software-defined vehicles, consistency under mixed real-world loads may be considered as a more meaningful measure than isolated speed claims.

Storage strategies and lifecycle performance

Diverse components require specialized approaches to data retention. Some workloads demand faster local access, while others may be managed differently depending on the architecture. As vehicle platforms become more complex, storage decisions need to reflect the role of each subsystem rather than treating the vehicle as a one-size-fits-all environment. Vehicles are also now expected to support ongoing software updates, feature expansion, and changing compliance requirements over many years. That places long-term pressure on storage performance. If endurance declines or responsiveness becomes less stable over time, update efficiency and overall platform performance can be affected. Storage therefore needs to be designed not only for current requirements, but for sustained use across the life of the vehicle. For OEMs, the real test may not simply be how storage performs on day one, but how well it supports the platform in the years that follow.

Conclusion

As software-defined vehicles reshape automotive design, storage is taking on a far more important and broader role than before. Storage now underpins a growing range of requirements, from write endurance and consistent performance to over-the-air readiness, operational resilience, and long-term lifecycle support.

For OEMs, the question is whether the storage strategy is aligned with the realities of modern vehicle platforms. That is where purpose-built automotive storage solutions can make a meaningful difference. Solutions such as Sandisk’s comprehensive portfolio of advanced automotive-grade storage solutions are designed to help support data-intensive use cases, intended to help OEMs build platforms that are more reliable, responsive, and ready for long-term software evolution.