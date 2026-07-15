Croma and Onsitego partner to deliver premium service for Croma’s Own Label Appliances

Mumbai, July 15: Onsitego, India’s device care company, announced that Croma has appointed its subsidiary Qdigi as its exclusive Authorised Service Partner across India. The strategic collaboration covers everything from product installation, repairs, and maintenance to end-to-end spare parts management for Croma’s rapidly expanding Own Label product portfolio.

Backed by deep technology integration and a pan India service network, the collaboration is designed to deliver a best-in-class ownership experience for millions of Croma customers. The partnership will support customers across categories including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions and small domestic appliances.

Following a successful operational transition and integration over the past six months, Qdigi has assumed responsibility for the end-to-end after-sales service ecosystem for Croma’s Own Label products.The service framework is built around four key pillars:

●Expanded Nationwide Reach: A nationwide service network spanning over 550 centers, improving accessibility for customers across the country.

●Faster Turnaround Times:Centralized spare parts warehousing, optimized logistics and partnerships with leading spare-part distribution networks designed to accelerate fulfilment, improve first-time resolution and reduce repair turnaround times.

●Technology-led Service Delivery:Deep integration between Croma’s CRM platform and Onsitego’s proprietary technology systems, enabling intelligent service allocation, real-time tracking and complete visibility throughout the service lifecycle.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by Croma and Onsitego to make after-sales service a key differentiator in consumer electronics retail and strengthen customer trust throughout the ownership journey.

“Our commitment to our customers extends far beyond the point of sale; it encompasses the entire ownership journey,” said Shibashish Roy, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infiniti Retail Ltd. “As our Own Label portfolio continues to grow, investing in a robust service ecosystem is paramount. This partnership with Qdigi is a significant step in that direction. By combining their expansive network and technical expertise with our customer-first approach, we are creating a service experience that is not just reliable and accessible, but also transparent and efficient.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kunal Mahipal, Founder and CEO of Onsitego, mentioned,

“At Onsitego, we believe after-sales service is a critical driver of customer trust and brand loyalty. We are delighted to partner with Croma to build one of India’s most advanced and customer-centric service ecosystems for private-label appliances.”

This partnership is another step in Onsitego’s mission of building India’s service backbone – extending a technology-led, dependable, pan-India service network to Croma’s customers.