Tamil Nadu Tests AI-Powered Speed Control System to Strengthen Traffic Enforcement

July 15: Tamil Nadu’s pilot implementation of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based speed enforcement system on a Coimbatore flyover has highlighted the prevalence of speeding during its trial phase, reinforcing the importance of technology-driven solutions to improve road safety and traffic discipline.

The AI-powered system, introduced as part of efforts to modernize traffic management, monitored vehicle speeds and identified instances of motorists exceeding the prescribed speed limit. Although the initiative is currently in its testing phase, the findings have raised concerns over compliance with speed regulations on the busy flyover, prompting authorities to assess the effectiveness of automated enforcement in reducing road accidents.

Officials said the trial is intended to evaluate the accuracy and operational efficiency of the AI-enabled monitoring system before its wider implementation. The technology is designed to detect speeding vehicles in real time, support data-driven traffic enforcement, and assist authorities in promoting safer driving practices without relying solely on manual monitoring.

The pilot project forms part of broader initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence and smart surveillance technologies to strengthen urban traffic management. Authorities believe such systems can help curb dangerous driving behaviour, improve compliance with traffic regulations, and contribute to reducing accidents on high-risk road corridors.

The trial findings are expected to inform future policy decisions on the adoption of intelligent traffic enforcement systems across Tamil Nadu. If implemented on a larger scale, AI-based monitoring could play a significant role in enhancing road safety, streamlining traffic enforcement, and creating safer commuting environments for motorists and pedestrians alike.