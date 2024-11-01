Cyngn Completes First Deployment of DriveMod Tugger with Leading Defense Contractor

November 1, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., November 1, 2024 – Today, Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) announced that it successfully deployed its DriveMod Tugger at a defense contractor’s facility.

Cyngn Successfully Completes Initial Deployment of DriveMod Tugger with Major Defense Contractor

While details are not being disclosed for security reasons, the engagement highlights the applicability of Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technology to address the rigorous operational needs of defense industry manufacturing applications, which can be particularly stringent work environments with high associated costs.

The aerospace and defense industry continues to be a significant economic force in the United States. In 2023, the industry generated an impressive $955 billion in total business output, showcasing its substantial impact on the economy. The sector employs over 2.2 million people, representing about 1.4% of the nation’s total employment base.

