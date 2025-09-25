Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Announces Adela Skenderasi as Next Chief Investment Officer

BETHESDA, Md., September 25, 2025 — Today, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announced that Adela Skenderasi, CFA, will join the organization as its next Chief Investment Officer (CIO) on October 13, 2025.

“Adela has proven experience as an outstanding leader, managing investments for nonprofit, purpose-driven organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. We are confident her strategic insights will help successfully drive the Foundation’s investment strategy,” said Michael Boyle, MD, president and CEO of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “As we continue advancing progress for people with CF today, Adela will ensure our team is securing the future resources we need to keep developing transformative treatments, and ultimately a cure.”

Skenderasi succeeds Jack Mahler, MD, the Foundation’s inaugural CIO, who played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the organization’s investment strategy during a period of significant growth. Under Mahler’s leadership, the Foundation built a robust and diversified portfolio, laying a strong financial foundation and pioneering a venture philanthropy model to achieve breakthroughs in cystic fibrosis. He is planning to retire at the end of the year.

As Chief Investment Officer, Skenderasi will oversee the Foundation’s investment strategy and manage resources to ensure the Foundation is well positioned to pursue its mission. She will lead the investment team as they source, evaluate, and recommend investment opportunities for its public and private market portfolios. In close partnership with the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees and Foundation leadership, she will create and execute a comprehensive annual and long-term investment strategy that is tightly aligned with the Foundation’s mission and long-term financial objectives.

“The Foundation’s mission truly resonates with me. It is a privilege to support such a dedicated community and to be able to contribute to the Foundation’s legacy of bold scientific progress and compassionate care,” stated Skenderasi. “I look forward to helping the Foundation steward its resources to maximize impact, drive innovation, and ultimately help realize a future where there is a cure for everyone with cystic fibrosis.”

Prior to joining the Foundation, Skenderasi served as a partner and senior member of the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) investment team at Brown Advisory where she developed and implemented investment solutions for endowment and foundation clients, guiding them toward their long-term investment objectives. She previously served as a senior investment officer at the International Monetary Fund and as director of investment operations at Georgetown University, among other roles. Skenderasi is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech, where she is also a board and investment committee member with the Virginia Tech Foundation.