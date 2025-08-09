Datasite to Acquire Sourcescrub, Expanding Private Market Intelligence Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, August 09, 2025 — Datasite, the global SaaS provider of Al-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment and strategic projects, today announced its acquisition of Sourcescrub, a California-based provider of deal-sourcing data and workflows, from Francisco Partners.

This is the latest milestone in a broader Datasite strategy that includes a $500 million investment commitment by CapVest Partners, the controlling shareholder of Datasite, to further expand Datasite’s intelligence solutions and enhance the M&A technology landscape by connecting data, automation, and execution in one seamless offering.

Sourcescrub’s data and capabilities will be integrated into Grata, which Datasite acquired earlier this year. “By bringing our companies together, we will create a superior user experience, dataset and network for our customers” said Prescott Nasser, Co-Founder of Sourcescrub.

“Grata’s platform brings visibility to over 19 million private companies, powered by a proprietary search infrastructure and AI-native discovery tools,” said Nevin Raj, Co-Founder of Grata. “Sourcescrub adds a powerful layer of human-enriched data, curated lists, deep integrations, and a signal-rich sourcing workflow.”

The acquisition supports Datasite’s mission to help M&A professionals work smarter and faster using technology, including Blueflame AI solutions, to change the way deals are sourced, evaluated, and executed across the globe.

“AI relies on high quality data and content to be useful,” added Rusty Wiley, President and CEO of Datasite. “This combination fuses together data and the expertise of industry-experienced analyst teams to label and train AI models for M&A professionals.”

Datasite was advised by Deutsche Bank (M&A advisor), Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP (legal), Alvarez & Marsal (financial), KPMG (tax), Lockton (insurance) and West Monroe (technology). Sourcescrub was advised by Raymond James (M&A advisor) and Kirkland & Ellis LLP (legal).