P.O.W.E.R. Welcomes the New Women of Empowerment Members

Manhasset, NY, August 09, 2025 — P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.

About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:

Ada Sherrill–Publishing

Alberta Walker–Coaching

Alexia L. Ramos–Beauty/Cosmetics

Allison Boitano–E-Commerce

Amy Tarpein–Travel

Ana I. Reyes–Beauty/Cosmetics

Angela R. Fitzpatrick–Education

Angelica Aquino–Law/Legal Services

Ann Marie Murphy–Retail Industry

Annetta Johnson–Photography

Ashley Grayson–Non-Profit/Volunteering

Ataria Malveaux-Glivens–Non-Profit/Volunteering

Bonnie Boyd–Hospitality

Bonnie J. Stevens–Public Relations/PR

Bonnie S. Squires–Consulting

Brenda L. Ortiz McGrath–Education

Candice R. Pettus–Education

Carol Engel Mendelovitz–Healthcare

Catrina Wordlaw–Apparel/Fashion

Cornelia Brown–Publishing

Crystal Rives–Logistics/Procurement

Darlene A. Jensen–Entertainment

Dawn Warmack–Publishing

Debbie Widhalm–Coaching

DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy–Healthcare

Delmar Denise Peterson–Non-Profit/Volunteering

Dominique L. Grant–Healthcare

Erynne Erdtsieck–Beauty/Cosmetics

Eyvonne Jordan–Education

Felicia Venturi Cowser–Mental Health Care

Genesis Gomez–Publishing

Heather Rae El Moussa–Entertainment

Heidi Little–Education

Ivette G. O’Sullivan–Consulting

Jamie P. Summe–Government

Janet Guzman–Beauty/Cosmetics

Jeannine L. Cartwright–Art

Jerilynn Koehly–Mental Health Care

Jessica Joan Fine–Art

Julie Lanette Dotson Reid–Hospitality

Karen Gibbs Green–Healthcare

Kathleen Garvey–Nutrition/Wellness

Krendra D. Harralson–Government

Larrisha A. Williams–Jewelry

Linda Washington–Entertainment

Lorraine De Marco–Crafting

Makenna Blackman–Journalism

Margarita Pennella–Ministry

Maria Morales-Pappas–Beauty/Cosmetics

Marian Molake–Alternative Medicine

Mary Bizzy–Real Estate

Mary Saggal–Mental Health Care

Melvina Boggs–Beauty/Cosmetics

Mia CristÃ¡l–Mental Health Care

Michelle Greenwood–Education

Mildred Summerville–Entertainment

Missi Thompson–Coaching

Misty R. Metroz–Education

Monica Maxwell–Education

Natalie Dunham–Fine Art

Nela V. Steric–Education

Neva Howard–Healthcare

Olivia Blain–Education

Patricia A. Hare-Johnson–Healthcare

Patricia M. Marin–Education

Patti L. Crocker–Crafting

Rachel Price Beard–Cleaning Service

Rebecca Clark-Jeremiah–Social Services

Rebecca Zicco–Government

Renate Jakupca–Non-Profit/Volunteering

Renee Xinyao Ren–Real Estate

Robin Diane Davis–Cleaning Service

Ryneisha Holder–Business

Sandra Atis–Art

Sara Mohsin–Healthcare

Shabana Serang–Non-Profit/Volunteering

Shanecia Williams–Financial Services

Simone Elise Muschett–Social Services

Sonya E. Anglin–Education

Soodie Musselman–Non-Profit/Volunteering

Takisha S. Johnson–Consulting

Taryn Mohler–Agriculture

Tenisha M. Bullock–Logistics/Procurement

Tikila Antoinette Adolph–Real Estate

Tonia East Phanor–Coaching

Tyreese R. McAllister–Mental Health Care

Tziporah Kasachkoff–Education

Vivian Sneed–Beauty/Cosmetics

Wendy Ellis Jones—Sports