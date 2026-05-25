Oakter Launches Studio AC 5000 2026 Model with Improved Star Rating, Inverter Technology, and Upgraded Design

Delhi, May 25 : Oakter, by Riot Labz Pvt Ltd, has announced the launch of its new Studio AC 5000 2026 Model, a 0.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Window AC designed for compact urban spaces and modern Indian homes. Featuring improved energy efficiency, inverter-based cooling technology, and an upgraded easy-to-service body design, the new model builds on the earlier Studio AC 5000 2025 while offering smoother cooling performance and a more refined user experience.

Comes with a super sleek remote control, a mounting frame, One Year Warranty on the unit & Five Year Warranty on the compressor. The Studio AC 5000 2026 Model is designed for cozy study rooms, studio apartments, cabins, and workspaces up to 75 sq. ft. The compact air conditioner weighs up to 22 kgs making it 30% lighter than conventional ACs. It is First True Plug n Play window Ac which works with standard 6Amp home/office power outlets with Built-in Surge Protection. This requires no change to the current electrical wiring and even runs on a pure-sine wave 1200VA inverter.

The new model comes equipped with inverter-based technology that helps deliver more stable and energy-efficient cooling with zero minute compressor delay optimised for Indian summers. With power consumption of around 500W, the AC is positioned as an affordable cooling solution for users seeking upto 60% lower electricity usage without compromising on comfort. It consumes just 1 unit of electricity in 2 hours, with a running cost of approximately ₹4 per hour! The Studio AC 5000 2026 Model is also rated as a 3-Star AC, reinforcing its focus on energy efficiency and optimized cooling performance.

While the earlier model operated using a fixed-speed compressor, the new Studio AC 5000 2026 Model uses inverter technology to provide more consistent cooling and improved operational efficiency.

The air conditioner also features an anti-dust filter, CWRC cooling system, and low-noise operation to enhance everyday comfort. The CWRC cooling system helps reduce water dripping outside the AC significantly, giving consumers a cleaner and more convenient experience. Designed to perform in demanding Indian summer conditions, the AC supports powerful cooling even in high humidity, making it suitable for varied climatic conditions across the country.

“Indian consumers today are looking for cooling solutions that are not just affordable, but also energy-efficient, compact, and easy to use in everyday urban living environments. With the Studio AC 5000 2026 Model, we have upgraded both the technology and the design to deliver smoother inverter-based cooling performance in a lightweight form factor that works on a regular household socket. The idea is to make practical and efficient air conditioning accessible to a wider set of Indian households,” said Shishir Gupta, CEO, Oakter.

With its compact footprint, inverter-driven cooling, lightweight build, and compatibility with standard household power connections, the Studio AC 5000 2026 Model aims to offer a practical alternative for modern urban consumers seeking efficient cooling solutions for smaller spaces. The launch further strengthens Oakter’s focus on developing India-specific consumer technology products that combine affordability, functionality, and energy-conscious design.