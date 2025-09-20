DFS secretary awards Hackathon winners in BOI FinShield conclave

Mumbai, 20 September 2025: The Grand Finale of FinShield Hackathon 2025 organised by Bank of India in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad as part of PSBs Hackathon Series 2025, was concluded at the Head office of BOI. Mumbai. Shri M Nagaraju, Secretary DFS, Govt of India, Sh. Manoj Ayappan, Jt. Secretary, Govt of India & Nominee Director on BOI Board, Sh. Rajneesh Karnatak, MD & CEO, Sh. Shoban, Asst Prof. & in charge Centre of Excellence for FinTech IIT Hyderabad, All the Executive Directors of Bank of India and Senior Management and staff of BOI have attended this function.